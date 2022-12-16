© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces December 16, 2022

December 16, 2022
Today on the show, with no hate crime or nondiscrimination laws at the state level, towns across Wyoming, like Casper, are taking it upon themselves to draft legislation. About thirty percent of Jackson's population is Latino - many of whom come from Tlaxcala, Mexico. The Mexican government is opening an office in Jackson to help these immigrants get passports and visas. And a group convened by Governor Mark Gordon released its final report after being tasked to come up with ways to improve Wyoming's education system. Those stories and more.

