September 23, 2022
TerraPower is a nuclear company started by Bill Gates, and it is building its first nuclear reactor, with a technology called Natrium, in Kemmerer. It will be the first of its kind not only in Wyoming but in the U.S. TerraPower’s C-E-O Chris Levesque recently sat down with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan to explain the project and what is to come.
State fairs across the country have historically been major events for not only the agricultural community but for the public as well. And as many state fairs have experienced a decline over the years, the opposite has been true in the Cowboy State. This year's event drew about 15 percent more attendees than last year's.
There are tens of thousands of horses running wild in the Mountain West. The U.S. government mainly uses roundups to keep them from overgrazing public lands. But advocacy groups want more of a focus on fertility control.
The world of wildland firefighting has a lot of wonky lingo. But one key phrase is “fuel moisture” — and no, we’re not talking about oil and gas.
During 2020 and 2021 there were closures due to the pandemic. Kaedon Berry with Live a Little Entertainment Group out of Idaho said that affected their bottom line. But since rallies are largely held outside he's seen the sport bounce back. He sees a renewed interest in the sport, which he thinks is great, but operation costs can be expensive.
Several recent conflicts over public lands access have made headlines in our region. One of those cases involves a practice called corner crossing, and it could determine whether recreationists can access millions of acres.