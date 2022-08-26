August 26, 2022
Listen To The Full Show
Today on the show, A playwright reading based on the life of a Wyoming man who openly crossdressed will tour the Cowboy state. Recreational trails - like for hiking or biking - are all over the state…but some are better than others. One community is beginning to refurbish its old trails. A look at an affordable housing development at the Teton County fairgrounds. Those stories and more.
Segments
States in the Colorado River Basin have failed to meet a federal deadline to conserve an unprecedented amount of water. The lack of consensus on how to wean off the river’s dwindling supply puts the water source for 40 million in the Southwest in jeopardy.
Wyoming Cowboys kicker John Hoyland had an odd season last year. After being named a freshman All-American and 2nd Team All-Conference Performer in 2020, Hoyland's 2021 season was average. He made ten out of just 14 field goal attempts, a low number for most teams. But heading into his third season, the Broomfield, Colorado native is looking for a big year.
On a recent weekday evening, a few members of the Sublette County Trails Association were updating some old mountain bike trails just outside of Pinedale. They were deciding the best way to reestablish a trail that had partly given way to Mother Nature with overgrown foliage. These specific trails were built for downhill mountain biking back in the late 90s.
Mark Miller is a former Wyoming state archaeologist and author of a new book, "Big Nose George and His Troublesome Trail." Grady Kirkpatrick recently spoke with Mr. Miller about his book and the notorious Wyoming outlaw.
The Miss Rodeo Wyoming pageant crowned its 2023 winner on August 18 to represent the state's rodeo scene at events across the state and on the national stage. The annual event has been a staple of the Wyoming State Fair for years, and for many, celebrates and represents the sport of rodeo and the Western way of life.
A playwright reading based on the life of a Wyoming man who openly crossdressed will tour the Cowboy State. "A Sissy in Wyoming" focuses on Larry Goodwin's life based on oral interviews conducted by the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center with his wife, Vickie Jones Goodwin. Wyoming Public Radio's Kamila Kudelska spoke with Vickie, the American Heritage Center's Archivist Leslie Waggener, and Gregory Hinton, who wrote and reads the play. Vickie starts out talking about her late husband.
The Jackson Town Council has approved a new affordable housing development. That’s a pretty common story in Northwest Wyoming–until you dig a little deeper. Wyoming Public Media’s Will Walkey talked with Kyle Mackie, News Director of Jackson Hole Community Radio, about how one building has stirred up controversy in Teton County.