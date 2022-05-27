May 27th, 2022
Listen to the Full Show
-
On this episode, a health clinic in Casper that plans to offer family planning services, including abortions, was set on fire this week. The Wind River Reservation is looking at implementing a dog ordinance to handle a growing health crisis. And, we'll hear about water shortages in Carbon County. In March, some residents were without water for seven days. Those stories and more.
Segments
-
Recently the governor's K-12 education advisory group called Reimaging and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE), provided some responses that some 7-thousand Wyomingites provided about the strengths of Wyoming's education system. John Masters is the chairman of the group and he joined Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck to discuss what they heard.
-
It's Mental Health Awareness Month and to discuss that we are joined by Dr. David Martorano who is the Director of Adult Psychiatric Services at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute in Casper. He's a specialist in addictions and he discusses some of the challenges facing mental health care in Wyoming
-
Rawlins, Sinclair residents face water shortages and restrictions. The alternative? Run out of waterOn March 3, many Rawlins and Sinclair residents turned on their faucets only to find no water. School was canceled. Water use at the hospital was limited - workers had to haul buckets of water up several flights to flush toilets for patients. People did not know where to get drinking water. The water shortage lasted for seven days.
-
Early Wednesday morning, Julie Burkhart got a call she never really thought she was going to get. The building where Wellspring Health Access is located was set on fire. Police had arrived on the scene and extinguished it but there was substantial smoke damage.
-
Archeological excavations led by Wyoming's state archaeologist and UW researchers have confirmed that an ancient mine in Southeastern Wyoming was used nearly 13,000 years ago to collect red ocher. This discovery means that the Powars II site is the oldest documented red ocher mine and the oldest mine in North and South America. Wyoming Public Radio's Kamila Kudelska spoke with Wyoming State Archaeologist Spencer Pelton on the discovery.
-
Wind River Reservation’s feral dog problem gets worse as community member dies and dog ordinance stallsFeral dogs have been a problem on the Wind River Reservation for some time. A woman's recent death has brought the need for action back to the forefront.
-
In Boise's Warm Springs Mesa neighborhood, a new alert system is the latest step in efforts to improve the community's response and communication in the event of a wildfire or other emergency, as the memory of the Table Rock fire is still fresh for most residents.