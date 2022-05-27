© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces

May 27th, 2022

Published May 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM MDT
Two women stand inside a mobile spay and neuter van.
Taylar Stagner
Wyoming Public Media
Lani Hamilton (left) helped to neuter a group of kittens in Fort Washakie. Hamilton has been a vet for 10 years in the Wind River area.
    On this episode, a health clinic in Casper that plans to offer family planning services, including abortions, was set on fire this week. The Wind River Reservation is looking at implementing a dog ordinance to handle a growing health crisis. And, we'll hear about water shortages in Carbon County. In March, some residents were without water for seven days. Those stories and more.
Open Spaces
Bob Beck
Bob Beck has been News Director of Wyoming Public Radio since 1988. During his time as News Director WPR has won over 100 national, regional and state news awards.
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie grew up playing trombone in Seattle, developing an interest in jazz at an early age thanks to many great music teachers. That interest in music became an interest in radio, and Troy was eventually blessed with an opportunity to host overnight jazz programming on KPLU-FM in Seattle for nearly five years.