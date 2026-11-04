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Republicans head to D.C., but enter facing headwinds

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel,
Nicky Ouellet
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:59 AM MST
The U.S. Capitol
Murphy Woodhouse/Mountain West News Bureau
The U.S. Capitol

As soon as polls closed, the Associated Press called the race for Wyoming’s U.S. Senate seat for current U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman. As of 1 a.m. on Wednesday, with 97% of the votes counted, Hageman held 65% of them. Democrat James Byrd held only 35%.

Current Secretary of State Chuck Gray’s race for Hageman’s House seat, alternatively, took a couple hours to call. As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, with 96% of the votes counted, Gray held 55%. His closest competitor, Democrat Lisa Kinney, held 34%.

Both nabbed Pres. Trump’s endorsement, Hageman shortly after announcing her campaign last December and Gray four weeks ago.

But both will enter Congress facing strong headwinds, as Democrats flipped the balance of power nationally. According to University of Wyoming political science professor Ryan Williamson, the blue wave also affects Wyoming’s senior Sen. John Barrasso, the current majority whip.

“Come January, there's no Republican majority to whip. Even if he stays in his leadership role, his job shifts from passing an agenda to slowing one down, and Wyoming loses its seat at the table where the Senate's agenda gets set,” Williamson said.

“Hageman arrives as a freshman senator in the minority, picking committee seats late from a short list,” Williamson added. “Gray arrives arguably in the weakest spot of all. He's a freshman in the House minority, where the majority controls essentially everything. The room for influence is much less. So expect Wyoming's biggest issues to be fought more through executive action in the courts rather than through Congress.”

Hageman and Gray will be sworn into their new roles on Jan. 3, 2027.
Tags
Politics & Government U.S. House of Representativesus senateRepublicans2026 ElectionsElectionsHarriet HagemanChuck GraySenator John Barrasso
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
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