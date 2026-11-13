Gray chosen to sit on House Republican Policy Committee

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

U.S. Rep.-elect Chuck Gray has been voted into the House Republican Policy Committee by his freshmen peers.

The committee is the policy development arm for the House Republican Conference, according to a press release from Gray’s office. The House Republican Conference is the caucus in which all GOP members of Congress are members, and therefore coordinates the party strategy. The committee is chaired by Rep. Jay Obernotle (CA-23) and has 25 members.

U.S. Senator-elect Harriet Hageman is a sophomore member of the policy committee.

Gray heads to Washington on Jan. 3, where he will be sworn in. He’ll be assigned to House committees in the coming weeks.

Across the halls of Congress, Sen. John Barrasso was recently reelected minority whip by his Republican peers.

All three members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation will be members of the minority party after Democratic wins during the midterms .

“I’m greatly honored and humbled to be elected by my freshman Republican peers to the Republican Policy Committee,” Gray said in a statement. “As we establish the policy direction for Republicans in this new Congress, I will continue to be focused on advancing our Wyoming conservative values to establish prosperity for this and future generations.”

Gray was also praised by Rep. Brain Jack (GA-03), incoming chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Jack referred to Gray as a “rising star in the Republican party.”