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Gray chosen to sit on House Republican Policy Committee

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published November 13, 2026 at 1:53 PM MST
U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.
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U.S. Capitol building lit up at night in Aug. 2020.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

U.S. Rep.-elect Chuck Gray has been voted into the House Republican Policy Committee by his freshmen peers.

The committee is the policy development arm for the House Republican Conference, according to a press release from Gray’s office. The House Republican Conference is the caucus in which all GOP members of Congress are members, and therefore coordinates the party strategy. The committee is chaired by Rep. Jay Obernotle (CA-23) and has 25 members.

U.S. Senator-elect Harriet Hageman is a sophomore member of the policy committee.

Gray heads to Washington on Jan. 3, where he will be sworn in. He’ll be assigned to House committees in the coming weeks.

Across the halls of Congress, Sen. John Barrasso was recently reelected minority whip by his Republican peers.

All three members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation will be members of the minority party after Democratic wins during the midterms.

“I’m greatly honored and humbled to be elected by my freshman Republican peers to the Republican Policy Committee,” Gray said in a statement. “As we establish the policy direction for Republicans in this new Congress, I will continue to be focused on advancing our Wyoming conservative values to establish prosperity for this and future generations.”

Gray was also praised by Rep. Brain Jack (GA-03), incoming chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Jack referred to Gray as a “rising star in the Republican party.”
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Politics & Government U.S. House of RepresentativesU.S. SenateHarriet HagemanJohn BarrassoChuck Gray
Jordan Uplinger
Leave a tip: cuplinge@uwyo.edu
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
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