2026 General Election Live Blog

Special election coverage from NPR and WPR

We’ll be on the radio this evening with live updates from Wyoming and around the nation.

NPR’s special coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Starting at 7 p.m., WPR will break in with local result updates and analysis from Jordan Uplinger, WPR’s state government reporter, and University of Wyoming professor Ryan Williamson. Check in around 15, 35 and 55 minutes past the hour until 11 p.m.

It’s election day in Wyoming

Polls opened at 7 a.m. today for Wyoming's general election.

Ballots must be received by your county clerk by 7 p.m. to be counted, whether you’re voting in person or absentee.

All of Wyoming’s top statewide elected officials are on the ballot this year, as are a U.S. House and Senate seat, and most of the state Legislature. Plus, Wyomingites will decide whether or not to halve their property taxes, which could be a boon for homeowners’ wallets but could hurt budgets for local services.

Still undecided? Check out our election information page for more information about how and where to vote, along with candidate interviews for Wyoming’s top offices.

By the end of Friday, 65,000 Wyomingites had already voted, which is higher than comparable periods prior to the 2022 and 2018 general elections, according to the secretary of state’s office.

We’ll update this live blog throughout the day with reactions from voters and candidates, and we’ll provide live results starting after 7 p.m. from the Associated Press. County clerks are required by law to get preliminary results to the secretary of state’s office by 10 p.m., so we expect to start seeing live results from the Associated Press begin updating a few hours before that.