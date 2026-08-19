Moderates win Republican primaries for Wyoming’s top offices

State Sen. Eric Barlow of Gillette clinched the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, beating out both Pres. Trump’s and the state GOP’s picks .

“I will support a robust economy with policies that strengthen our core industries of minerals and energy, tourism and hospitality, and agriculture, as well as small businesses,” he said on his campaign website .

The Associated Press called the race before 9 p.m. Two hours later, Barlow had 45% of the vote to Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder’s 30% and businessman Brent Bien’s 24%. Curt Blake, who relied on word of mouth during his campaign, took less than 2% of the vote.

Barlow will face Democrat Ken Casner, who ran unopposed, in the November general election.

For secretary of state, Converse County Commissioner Robert Short took the Republican nomination. With nearly all votes counted, he had 46%. Rep. Rachel Williams, chair of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, took 33%. CJ Young claimed 15% and Qwenton Eagle Oviatt 6%.

Short said on his campaign site, “As a Wyoming Republican, I am deeply committed to the principles of smaller government, lower taxes, free markets and the Constitution.”

Short will face Democrat Bryan McCarty in the general election. McCarty ran unopposed.

Casper Rep. Steve Harshman came out on top in his run for the Republican nomination for superintendent of public instruction, with about 58% of votes. He held a double-digit lead over Tom Kelly with 31% of the vote, followed by Chad Auer with 11%.

On the Democratic side of that race, Ana Cordova won the Democratic nomination for superintendent of public instruction. She beat out Sergio Maldonado by more than 20 points, taking 63% to his 37%.

In the race for state treasurer, incumbent Curt Meier staved off a challenge from Rep. Scott Smith, a member of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus. AP called the race with 37% of the vote counted. Meier nabbed the nomination with 68% of the vote, more than twice as much as Smith’s 32%.

The race for state auditor was uncontested since the incumbent, Kristi Racines, ran unopposed.

Independent candidates have until Aug. 24 to file to run for office.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

