Wyoming’s general election ballot grows with several minor-party candidates

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

With minor party candidates certified to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as of Thursday, several races for some of Wyoming’s top offices are a bit more crowded.

Independent candidates get on the ballot through a petition process that involves gathering signatures from registered, eligible voters totaling at least 2% of the number of votes cast in the last election for that office. What the state calls minor or provisional parties choose their candidates by convention.

In the race for Wyoming’s seat in the U.S. House, Libertarian Shawn Johnson and the Constitution Party’s Jeffrey Haggit both made the cut. They’ll face Republican Chuck Gray and Democrat Lisa Kinney.

Johnson was elected to the Casper City Council in 2014 after spending 21 years as an Army combat medic for the Wyoming National Guard, according to his campaign website . He served two terms, including a year as vice mayor. He described his approach to governance as asking, “Does government really need to be involved in this?” Johnson ran as a Libertarian for House District 28 in 2020 , ultimately losing by 50 points to Republican Ron Walters. Johnson has also served as the chair of the Libertarian Party of Wyoming, according to Oil City News .

Haggit has run for Congress twice before, receiving about 3% of the vote in 2020 when Liz Cheney won and about 2% in 2024 when Harriet Hageman took the seat, according to Ballotpedia . He served as the state chair of the Constitution Party and on the United Way of Southwest Wyoming's Uinta Advisory Council. A post on the Wyoming Constitution Party’s website said Haggit “is not running to manage the federal government more politely. He is running from the conviction that the federal government must be restrained, the Constitution must be obeyed, and Wyoming must remain free.”

In the governor’s race, Republican Eric Barlow and Democrat Kenneth Casner are joined by the Constitution Party’s Rebecca Bextel. Bextel made waves during the legislative session earlier this year by hand-delivering checks from a Teton County donor to some Republican lawmakers on the House floor after the body had adjourned for the day. Her campaign website, which includes a “ First 100 Days ” pledge to review every major executive agency and their funding, situates her as an alternative to the Republican nominee. “Having an R by your name doesn't mean you stand for Republican values. My campaign is about giving voters a choice in November,” it reads .

For secretary of state, Tamara Trujillo is the Constitution Party’s candidate. Trujillo was House District 44’s representative from 2023 to 2024, serving on the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee. During that time, she backed bills to repeal child vaccination requirements, require drug testing for people receiving unemployment benefits, ban sanctuary cities and prohibit foreign ownership of land in Wyoming, according to Ballotpedia . She lost a primary challenge from Lee Filer in 2024. Trujillo will face Republican Robert Short and Democrat Bryan McCarty .

Down ballot, Don Van Matre is the Constitution Party’s nominee for Senate District 11. He joins Democrat Jim Wilson and Republican Bob Davis.

In House District 10, Tony Perry of the Constitution Party is challenging incumbent Republican Justin Fornstrom.

In House District 11, Libertarian Ryan Shollenberger faces Republican Dan McIntosh and Democrat Britney Tennant.

In House District 15, the Constitution Party’s Cheryl Hulme is challenging incumbent Republican Pam Thayer.

In House District 31, Independent Dave Hardesty faces Republican Douglas Moore.

In House District 20, Libertarian Carrie Satterwhite faces Republican David Hill.

In House District 54, Libertarian Holly Butler will try to unseat incumbent Republican Lloyd Larsen.

In House District 58, Libertarian Joseph Porambo makes a three-way race between incumbent Republican Bill Allemand and Democrat Keenan Morgan.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3. A full roster of the candidates who will appear on the ballot is available on the secretary of state’s website .