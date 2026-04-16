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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Gordon will not seek third term as governor

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published April 16, 2026 at 12:37 PM MDT
Governor Mark Gordon speaks from behind a lectern.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Media
Gov. Mark Gordon spoke to reporters on Nov. 14 about his budget proposal.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday morning he will not seek a third term as the chief executive of the state.

In a press release from his office, Gordon said his team’s attention will remain on “essential pillars like supporting core industries, growing Wyoming's economy, strengthening local communities and families, and safeguarding Wyoming's vital natural resources.”

The governor said he wanted to “run through the tape” and claimed a “solid legislative win” in this year’s budget sussen as he begins an exit from his eight-year tenure.

He said he plans to hold a series of community visits across the state starting in June, including tours of downtown storefronts, public forums in parks and other events.

Leading up to the Aug. 18 primary, he said he’ll have a continued focus on the steps needed to benefit the state, including “protecting our resilient property tax base that funds local services like education, fire protection, police services and others, as well as honoring local control, investing in our future through smart saving and continued stewardship of our wildlife, land, and water. “

Four candidates are currently seeking the soon-to-be vacancy in Cheyenne: Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, current state Sen. Eric Barlow (R-Gillette), former U.S. Marine Brent Bien and Joseph Kibler, who recently switched from Republican to the Constitution Party.
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Politics & Government Mark Gordon
Jordan Uplinger
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Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
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