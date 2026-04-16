Gordon will not seek third term as governor

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday morning he will not seek a third term as the chief executive of the state.

In a press release from his office, Gordon said his team’s attention will remain on “essential pillars like supporting core industries, growing Wyoming's economy, strengthening local communities and families, and safeguarding Wyoming's vital natural resources.”

The governor said he wanted to “run through the tape” and claimed a “solid legislative win” in this year’s budget sussen as he begins an exit from his eight-year tenure.

He said he plans to hold a series of community visits across the state starting in June, including tours of downtown storefronts, public forums in parks and other events.

Leading up to the Aug. 18 primary, he said he’ll have a continued focus on the steps needed to benefit the state, including “protecting our resilient property tax base that funds local services like education, fire protection, police services and others, as well as honoring local control, investing in our future through smart saving and continued stewardship of our wildlife, land, and water. “