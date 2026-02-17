Gordon issues executive order banning campaign contributions on state property

After a Teton County conservative activist and fundraiser hand delivered checks to lawmakers on the floor of the Wyoming House, Gov. Mark Gordon issued an executive order Tuesday banning campaign contributions on state property.

The order applies to state-owned property, such as state office buildings and the Wyoming State Capitol Complex. It does not apply to property managed by the legislative or judicial branches, such as the House and Senate chambers. It also does not apply to the offices of the nonpartisan Legislative Service Office or committee rooms in the Capitol.

Rebecca Bextel of Teton County, a donor to the Wyoming Freedom Caucus political action committee, handed out checks from a Teton County donor to Rep. Darin McCann (R-Rock Springs) and Rep. Marlene Brady (R-Green River) while standing on the House floor after the Legislature had gaveled out on Feb. 9. Brady and McCann are endorsees of the Freedom Caucus.

That’s based on Facebook posts made by Bextel and a photo obtained by WPR of the interaction. The photo of the incident was first reported by WyoFile .

After the incident became public, the House voted unanimously to create an investigative committee to look into what happened. But on Tuesday, the chair of the special committee, Rep. Art Washut (R-Casper), said the committee had voted to postpone its work until a parallel investigation by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office concludes. That criminal investigation could take up to two weeks, Washut said on the House floor.

The conversation around whether or not to pause the committee’s work was delayed until Feb. 18 by the House, which spent Tuesday voting on amendments to the state budget bill.

Gordon said in a press release that the “appearance of inappropriateness” merited action.

“My duty is to act to ensure the highest level of integrity is enforced for the people of this great state,” Gordon stated. “I am doing so today in the spaces I have control over. I, like most Wyomingites, believe the House and Senate floors are hallowed places for doing the People’s business, and should never serve as a campaign headquarters.

“Legislators should not be put in the position of being personally approached by lobbyists, activists or others with campaign contributions during the legislative session or when they are working in their official capacities, especially in state-controlled office or meeting spaces. I thank the Senate for taking immediate action to prohibit this behavior in their chambers.”

Leaders in the Wyoming Senate told Wyoming Public Radio on Feb. 13 that they were considering an investigation into any checks that were distributed to senators, and that any investigation may include the help of law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Majority Floor Leader Sen. Tara Nethercott (R-Cheyenne) wrote WPR in a text message that she was “not aware” if the Laramie County sheriff’s investigation will include the upper chamber or if it’s focused on just the House at this time. She added that the investigation “certainly could be [including the Senate], but haven’t been informed either way.”

Members of the House investigative committee appointed by House Speaker Rep. Chip Neiman (R-Hulett), a member of the Freedom Caucus, include:

Rep. Marilyn Connolly (R-Buffalo)

Rep. Art Washut (R-Casper)

Rep. Justin Fornstrom (R-Pine Bluffs)

Rep. Scott Heiner (R-Green River)

Rep. Martha Lawley (R-Worland)

Rep. Ivan Posey (D-Fort Washakie)

Rep. Reuben Tarver (R-Gillette)

