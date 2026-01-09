Gordon and Gray spar during public comment meeting on a wind project

A state land board special meeting Thursday focused on a controversial wind project deteriorated into an argument between Wyoming’s governor and secretary of state.

More than five hours into the State Board of Land Commissioners (SBLC) meeting, Gov. Mark Gordon asked Secretary of State Chuck Gray, “Step outside? You want to step outside?”

Gray responded, “Are you threatening me?”

In an email to Wyoming Public Radio (WPR), Gordon’s office said it was not a threat. Specifically, the “governor wished only to step outside and have a conversation with the secretary to try and understand his points.”

Prior to the “step outside” comment, Gordon and Gray were in disagreement on the state’s handling of a wind project slated for Converse County.

The Pronghorn H2 wind lease was initially approved by the SBLC in the spring. That decision was overturned by District Court Judge Scott Peasley in a Dec. 5 ruling, saying the board violated its own rules by approving the lease. Gordon has since directed Attorney General Keith Kautz to appeal the ruling.

During the SBLC most recent meeting, Gray asked Gordon to instruct the attorney general to not “undercut the will or the decision power of this board.” Gray said there are “things he [attorney general] could do.”

Gordon responded, “I think to cast aspersions on the attorney general, former justice, I just don’t think that’s a good idea.”

The two men began to talk over each other . Gray said, “I take deep umbrage at you saying I cast aspersion.”

Gordon quickly retorted, “I take deep umbrage at you,” followed by the “step outside” question.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder attempted to interject twice, seemingly to bring the board back into decorum. Both times Gray held his arm out toward her in a stopping motion, first saying, “Hold on,” and then saying, “Please stop interrupting me.”

In an emailed statement to WPR, Degenfelder said, “I'm not interested in theatrics. I am staying focused on delivering results for Wyoming. That's what Wyoming should expect from its leaders.”

Gray responded to WPR’s questions on the exchange, writing in an email, “I am the adult in the room and my actions show it. As can be seen on the video, I said ‘Let's get back to the issues.’”