New laws: Firefighting positions, felony for stalking minors and more

Gov. Mark Gordon signed 14 bills into law on Thursday.

The state will now have two full-time smokebuster module leaders . Smokebusters are wildland firefighters who are currently incarcerated by the state of Wyoming. One of the new positions will enter service this year, and one will start the following year.

This is one of several bills that advocates were pushing for, saying it will help with the state’s wildland fire fighting capabilities. Two others have been signed by the governor already offering boosted benefits for firefighters.

Another new law creates a felony penalty for stalking minors , with a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment for offenders over 18.

A third amends the timeline for when an applicant for a charter school needs to be notified if it has been approved or denied. It changes it from 60 to 120 days.

The full list of bills the governor has signed can be found on the governor’s website.

The full text of all bills from the 2026 session may be found on the Wyoming Legislature's website .

A full list of the bills Gordon signed into law on March 5 is below. Bills can be accessed by title or number here .

Enrolled Act, Bill #, Bill Title

HEA0005 HB0112 Riverton state office task force-sunset.

HEA0006 HB0106 Smokebuster module leaders.

HEA0007 HB0032 English proficiency-commercial motor vehicle drivers.

HEA0008 HB0008 Stalking of minors.

HEA0009 HB0026 Vehicle registration fees-tribal governments.

HEA0010 HB0105 K-12 school facilities appropriations-2.

HEA0011 HB0107 Local government distributions.

HEA0012 HB0009 Grooming of children-offenses and amendments.

HEA0013 HB0028 Sexual exploitation of children-amendments.

HEA0014 HB0025 Wyoming's tomorrow scholarship program amendments.

HEA0015 HB0024 Review of charter school applications.

HEA0016 HB0002 Fast Track Permits Act.

HEA0020 HB0087 Omnibus water bill-planning.

SEA0022 SF0027 Leashed dogs for tracking-black bear.

