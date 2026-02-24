Several bills going through the capital hope to strengthen the state’s firefighting capabilities

Bills relating to the state’s ability to fight wildfires are flying through the state capitol. Despite a lengthy budget process , most of these bills are passing through floor votes and committees with bipartisan support.

State of Wyoming’s wildfire fighting capabilities

Before the 2024 fire season and during, Wyoming struggled to recruit manpower for the fire season. The Joint Appropriation Committee (JAC) made it a priority as they prepared to review interim priorities.

Sublette County Fire Warden Shad Cooper testified to the JAC in June. He spoke about the challenges faced by fire departments in the state.

“The Wyoming Fire Service definitely does have recruitment and retention issues of our volunteer firefighters,” said Cooper. “In my organization, anecdotally, in the last 30 years, we've probably lost 60% of our volunteer firefighters. Similar to the national trend, which does affect the ability to staff multiple fires, staff the next call, and deliver those vital services.”

State Forester Kelly Norris joined him, describing how Wyoming consistently loses firefighters to more attractive job offers.

“Wyoming State Forestry consistently trains and loses our staff to federal fire agencies because we do not offer the same benefits in our positions of hazard pay, paid rest days off, or a firefighter retirement benefit package,” said Norris. “And we have become Wyoming BLM's (Bureau of Land Management) number one agency to recruit from.”

JAC Chairman and member of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus Rep. John Bear (R-Gillette) said he wanted to help state lands build a framework to avoid another 2024 fire season.

This resulted in five bills filed related to the state’s wildfire fighting capabilities.

Firefighters' retirement plans

HB 34 would add wildland firefighters, or “any person employed full‑time or temporary full-time in a wildland firefighting occupation by any state agency,” to the list of employees able to access the Wyoming retirement system. The bill is similar in scope to previous legislation passed last session, like SF 8 , which allows volunteers to access the state's group healthcare plan, and HB 66 , which offers firefighter cancer screening benefits. The House passed the bill, and it is now in the general file of the Senate.

Firefighters’ paid leave and hazard pay

As noted by Norris in front of JAC, Wyoming is surrounded by states that offer hazard pay. As a result, despite Wyoming’s Land Protected Areas being larger than those of South Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho, Wyoming has fewer than 100 employees. Norris chalks much of that difference up to a lack of hazard pay, or additional pay for performing hazardous duty. HB 35 would provide hazard pay based on federal standards, as well as paid leave for any wildland firefighter in the state forestry division of the Office of State Lands and Investments. The House passed the bill, and it is now in the general file of the Senate.

Forestry Division Wildland Fire Modules

HB 36 would create a module, or a group of firefighters making up a crew, to help support wildfire suppression and hazardous fuels reduction projects. During second reading, representatives debated adding a second module. This would mean 24 new positions would be created instead of 12.

Rep. Bear suggested sticking with one so the forestry division could ease into hiring a module. Other lawmakers argued that Wyoming had plenty of experience with wildfires, and adding a second module would allow the teams to operate on different sides of the state should the situation arise.

Despite being laid back in the House on the third reading, the second module was added and the bill passed by a vote of 61 to 0. It is waiting to be considered by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Smokebuster module leaders

HB 106 would authorize two full-time smokebusters, or support two wildland firefighters who are currently incarcerated by the state of Wyoming. One would enter service this year, and one would enter the following year. Rep. Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland) helped to develop this bill that sees smokebuster crews as a limited “mop-up” team.

“They come in to do mitigation of assets,” said Haroldson.

He said smokebuster teams will grant much needed support in prevention efforts.

The House passed the bill and is waiting to be considered by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Fire protection districts’ mill levies, amendments

The final bill addressing fire is a matter of local taxes to support fire operations. In the face of proposed property cuts, special fire districts have seen their revenue reduced . The bill, HB 144 would increase the number of mill levies a fire protection district can have from three to 10. According to a Facebook post by Natrona County Fire District, this would result in a source of stable funding. The House didn’t consider it for the Committee of the Whole.

What's Next?

Norris said these bills, including ones passed during past legislative sessions, bring Wyoming to the standards of federal agencies and other western states.

“So this will help our positions be much more competitive in the role of the firefighter itself. And I think it's definitely gonna help us with retention and any sort of future recruitment,” said Norris.