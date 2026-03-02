New ag trust fund bill gains momentum in the Legislature

A bill that would set aside funds to support agricultural initiatives is moving forward in the Wyoming Legislature.

SF 109 would create and invest $10 million in the Cowboy State Agricultural Trust Fund. Through both interest earned on the funds and donations, the money would support initiatives such as agricultural education in Wyoming high schools, the University of Wyoming and community colleges, workforce development and new technology and practices.

Money would be available in the form of grants to educational institutions or government and qualified entities.

The trust fund would be overseen by a nine person committee, including the dean of the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources or a designee, a representative of Wyoming high schools who teaches vocational or career and technical education (CTE), and three people currently involved in Wyoming agriculture.

Any grant from the fund exceeding $200,000 would require approval from the Legislature.

The approach is similar to that of the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust , which is overseen by a nine person board and funds projects focused on natural resources and habitat conservation.

SF109 passed the Senate in late February and has now crossed over to the House.

Sponsor Sen. Brian Boner (R-Douglas) testified that the funds could support new agriculturally focused degree programs, courses or concentrations.

“I look at this as a way of making these important but incremental changes to make sure that our university is doing what we need it to do based off the input from the private sector that they’re supposed to be supporting,” said Boner.

Kelly Crane is the dean of UW’s College of Agriculture. Crane testified that while the funds from the trust will likely not be enough to hire faculty, he hopes it will incentivize Wyoming-focused research.

“Everything from feral horses to sage grouse to energy development. All of those things that we have the capacity to do, but we really need the incentive in terms of research funding to support this work,” said Crane. “That all leads to better policy for land management decisions in Wyoming.”

Rep.Tomi Strock (R-Douglas) expressed apprehensions around trust funds, but ultimately emphasized the importance of supporting agriculture.

“I don’t like trust funds. I don’t like more coffee cans. That’s a huge word that some of us use. But we are in a state of – we’re losing ag, we’re losing ranches,” said Strock. “It looks like it’s growing government, so it’s a very hard one to want to do, but if we’re not careful we won’t have it.”

Holly Kennedy is the executive director of the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts . She stressed the importance of investing in Wyoming’s agricultural future, pointing to rising farm bankruptcy rates.

“Agriculture in Wyoming is more than just our third largest industry. It is part of the lifeblood of our state. It is woven into the fabric of our state. It is who we are and what we do here in the state – in the Cowboy State,” said Kennedy.

Gov. Mark Gordon is backing the fund. During halftime of a UW football game last fall, he announced the new Cowboy State Agricultural Initiative . The initiative’s working group is expected to propose a strategy for investments in education, applied research, and innovative farm and ranch management.

Other bill supporters include the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, the Wyoming Wildlife Federation , sporting organizations, community colleges, the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation and the Rocky Mountain Farmer’s Union.

Other representatives shared concerns about the bill expanding government or being redundant, given agricultural programs that already exist in Wyoming. Redundancy was a focus of the House Appropriations Committee, where the bill was sent after passing the House Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Committee.

“I understand the nexus behind it, but I struggle with the fact that it seems like a redundancy of model in a way,” said Appropriations Committee member Rep. Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland). “As we look at our long term forecasts, as we look at a lot of things, it’s another $10 million. And the reality is we’ll put $10 million in, and next year, we’ll need to put another $10 million in because we really don’t have any buying power.”

Rep. Abby Angelos (R-Gillette) echoed Haroldson’s concerns about redundancy.

“When we’re looking at standing up infrastructure in the state that has been neglected over the last years, and we’ve stood up fire modules and water and infrastructure and trying to get sales and use tax fixed, another $10 million starts to weigh on you, especially when you’re an appropriator,” said Angelos.

SF109 failed to pass the House Appropriations Committee, but since it passed its primary committee, the bill will now go to the House Floor.

