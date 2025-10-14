Gov. Mark Gordon launches new agricultural initiative

© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 14, 2025 at 1:16 PM MDT
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon took over the jumbotron during the University of Wyoming’s football game this weekend to announce the new Cowboy State Agricultural Initiative.

The program will support current agricultural practices and businesses in the state and suggest actions to keep ag thriving in Wyoming.

Gordon has appointed a 13-person working group made up of people from the state executive branch, the University of Wyoming, agricultural associations and other stakeholders.

“The group will present a strategy for investments in education, applied research, and innovative farm and ranch management, for current and future generations. The working group's goal is to support current agricultural practices and business in the state and suggest short- and long-term actions to be taken to keep agriculture thriving in Wyoming,” according to a press release announcing the initiative.
