Gov. Mark Gordon launches new agricultural initiative

Gov. Mark Gordon took over the jumbotron during the University of Wyoming’s football game this weekend to announce the new Cowboy State Agricultural Initiative.

The program will support current agricultural practices and businesses in the state and suggest actions to keep ag thriving in Wyoming.

Gordon has appointed a 13-person working group made up of people from the state executive branch, the University of Wyoming, agricultural associations and other stakeholders.