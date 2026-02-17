House didn’t consider 24% of proposed bills. That’s down from the last budget session

Amid the flurry of the first week of the Legislature’s budget session, nearly 50 bill proposals weren’t even considered or debated by lawmakers.

Friday’s deadline for bills to receive a favorable introduction vote saw 48 House bills and one Senate bill die. That’s of 200 House bills filed and 135 in the Senate.

That means in the House, less than half of the bills filed remain in play, while over 75% of the bills filed in the Senate remain alive.

During the 2024 budget session, nearly 100 bill proposals weren’t even considered or debated by lawmakers.

Among the bills to miss this year’s deadline were a few single-interest items, like legalizing riding horses while intoxicated and allowing cash payments to be rounded to the nearest nickel . But many presented hefty policy changes sponsored by individual lawmakers.

Two bills that were not introduced or voted on were joint resolutions to amend the state constitution.

HJ 6 , election of judges and justices, would’ve made state Supreme Court, statewide judicial offices and district courts elected positions. Currently, when there is a vacancy on the Supreme Court, the Judicial Nominating Commission forwards three names for potential justices to the governor, who picks one. The commission is made up of the chief justice, three attorneys selected by members of the state bar association and three nonlawyer members appointed by the governor.

The current system was devised by former U.S. Senator and state Rep. Alan Simpson and others in the 1970s. It was ratified by voters as an alteration to the state constitution in 1972. Prior to the ballot initiative, judges were elected by popular vote.

A bill aimed at a similar effort was also not discussed or voted on. HB 177 , judicial nominating commission - senate confirmation, would’ve required Senate confirmation for voting members of the Judicial Nominating Commission.

During the state of the judiciary at the start of this session, Chief Justice Lynne Boomgaarden explained how the commission worked. She addressed lawmakers’ discussions about the judiciary.

“I would feel cowardly and complicit if, at this point, I didn’t address an uncomfortable reality,” she said. “Recently, the public has heard rhetoric suggesting retaliation or defunding of courts because of the outcome in one high-profile case. There is no greater threat to a stable system of government than weakening the judicial branch for political gain.”

The second joint resolution, HJ 8 , citizenship-sole allegiance to the United States, would’ve amended the state Constitution so that a U.S. citizen who has dual citizenship with a declared foreign adversary would not be allowed to vote or run for elected office in Wyoming.

Other bills not considered for introduction included HB 58 , voter approval for mill levy imposition. It would’ve required elections for the adoption of any mill levy. Currently , elected boards of local governmental entities and special districts, like county commissioners, city councils, school boards and special districts, can adopt a mill levy. Only city councils and county commissioners can approve them without a direct vote. Some Wyomingites saw this legislation as worrisome, as local communities are already losing revenue from the decrease of property tax revenue and the decline of the oil and gas industry, among other reasons.

A separate bill requiring voter approval for recreation mill levies is moving forward in the House.

Also missing the deadline was repeat legislation from last year. HB 153 , taking of predators on public lands, was once again sponsored by Rep. Mike Schmid (R-La Barge). The bill would’ve outlawed the sport of harassing, injuring, or kiling predators with a vehicle on public lands.

It’s one of several legislative efforts to try to prevent what happened in Sublette County almost two years ago , when a Sublette County man allegedly ran down a wolf with a snowmobile and brought the live, injured animal into a local bar, sparking global outrage. The bill failed in a House committee during last year’s general session.

HB 55 , the Wyoming homestead opportunity program, attempted to address housing shortages in the state. It would’ve allowed certain state land parcels to be sold for a family home only.