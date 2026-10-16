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WPM 2026 Photo Contest Winners!

Wyoming Public Radio
Published October 16, 2026 at 11:13 AM MDT
And the Winners Are!
And the Winners Are!

Wyoming's History Through Listeners' Eyes
Wyoming Public Media invited Wyomingites to get out and take photos of Wyoming’s beautiful scenery, people, and history. We were lucky to receive so many beautiful entries from all over Wyoming, and it was difficult for viewers to choose the best. The winning photos portray Wyoming’s rich history, natural beauty, national parks, and monuments. The winners are based on the top votes from Wyoming Public Media’s listeners and viewers. The top winners are posted below.

WYOMING NATURE:
WYOMING'S HISTORY:
WYOMING'S PEOPLE:
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Photo Contest Wyoming 250
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