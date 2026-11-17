Bella Abzug was one of the most flamboyant politicians of the late 20th century. She was easily recognizable in her signature broad brim hats and brightly colored dresses. In 1970 she was elected to congress, representing Manhattan, New York. Her campaign slogan was tongue in cheek: “This woman’s place is in the House – the House of Representatives!”

Abzug was an unabashed feminist and outspoken in her opposition to the Vietnam War and the draft. She decried the white, male, middle-aged, middle class power structure. Abzug said, “until congress has in it the people that America is all about, it will not be an institution that really functions for America.”

Abzug wasn’t afraid of controversy and was an ardent advocate for her constituents. She helped New Yorkers sort out issues with Medicare, Medicaid and draft difficulties. In congress she co-sponsored the Equal Rights Amendment and the Women’s Equality Act,

Learn more about Bella Abzug by reading the Women’s History Research Center papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.