Website Header_2021
Best of Wyoming

Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest Winners

Wyoming Public Radio | By Wyoming Public Media
Published August 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM MDT
camera lens
Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash
/

Wyoming Public Media has organized an annual photo contest since 2012.

Below are winning photos from previous years. Enjoy!

2020 Photo Contest Winners

kathleen_milks_wonder.jpg
1 of 10
1st Place - Wyoming's Nature Category, Kathy Milks - "I Wonder If He Even Knows I'm Here"
Kathleen Milks
katrina_roberts_landscape.jpg
2 of 10
2nd Place Wyoming's Nature Category, Katrina Roberts - "Southwest Wyoming"
Katrina Roberts
tina_toth_stone_cold_fox.jpg
3 of 10
3rd Place - Wyoming's Nature Category, Tina Toth - "Stone Cold Fox"
Tina Toth
stephani_madsen_love_of_fair.jpg
4 of 10
1st Place - Wyoming's People Category, Stephani Madsen - "For the Love of Fair"
Stephani Madsen
chance_vance_guardiano_of_road.jpg
5 of 10
2nd Place - Wyoming's People Category, Chance Vance - "Guardian of the Road"
Chance Vance
katrina_roberts_mule.jpg
6 of 10
3rd Place - Wyoming's People Category, Katrina Roberts - "Walking the mule down a steep hill in the Shoshone National Forest"
Katrina Roberts
katrina_roberts_hoback.jpg
7 of 10
1st Place - Wyoming's History Category, Katrina Roberts - "Mules on Hoback Canyon"
Katrina Roberts
angela_shumate_cowboy.jpg
8 of 10
2nd Place - Wyoming's History Category, Angela Shumate - "Cowboy taken for a ride"
Angela Shumate
jason_sondgeroth__buffalo_bliss.jpeg
9 of 10
3rd Place - Wyoming's History Category, Jason Sondgeroth - "Buffalo Bliss"
Jason Sondgeroth
peter_arnold_crane.jpg
10 of 10
1st Place - WPM Staff Selection, Peter Arnold – "The Splendor of a Sandhill Crane"
Peter Arnold

Best of Wyoming Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media
