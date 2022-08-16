Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest Winners
Wyoming Public Media has organized an annual photo contest since 2012.
Below are winning photos from previous years. Enjoy!
2020 Photo Contest Winners
1st Place - Wyoming's Nature Category, Kathy Milks - "I Wonder If He Even Knows I'm Here"
Kathleen Milks
2nd Place Wyoming's Nature Category, Katrina Roberts - "Southwest Wyoming"
Katrina Roberts
3rd Place - Wyoming's Nature Category, Tina Toth - "Stone Cold Fox"
Tina Toth
1st Place - Wyoming's People Category, Stephani Madsen - "For the Love of Fair"
Stephani Madsen
2nd Place - Wyoming's People Category, Chance Vance - "Guardian of the Road"
Chance Vance
3rd Place - Wyoming's People Category, Katrina Roberts - "Walking the mule down a steep hill in the Shoshone National Forest"
Katrina Roberts
1st Place - Wyoming's History Category, Katrina Roberts - "Mules on Hoback Canyon"
Katrina Roberts
2nd Place - Wyoming's History Category, Angela Shumate - "Cowboy taken for a ride"
Angela Shumate
3rd Place - Wyoming's History Category, Jason Sondgeroth - "Buffalo Bliss"
Jason Sondgeroth
1st Place - WPM Staff Selection, Peter Arnold – "The Splendor of a Sandhill Crane"
Peter Arnold