2023 Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest Rules

Contest Timeframe

The 2023 Wyoming Public Media (WPM) Photo Contest begins Monday, August 14 @ 9 am US Mountain Time. By submitting an entry, each entrant agrees to the Contest Rules and warrants that his or her entry complies with all requirements set out in the Contest Rules. Photos may be posted through Thursday, September 14 @ midnight.

Eligibility

All listeners of Wyoming Public Radio, Jazz Wyoming, and Classical Wyoming and/or all those with photos taken in the State of Wyoming are eligible to enter. Employees of Wyoming Public Media and their immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, and their respective spouses) or persons living in the same household of such employees, whether or not related are not eligible.

How to Enter

Each submission must include the required information, including name, photo caption, and e-mail, as well as provision to Wyoming Public Media of address and telephone number after posting. Only one entry will be accepted per person in each category.

Categories for entries are:

1) Wyoming’s Nature

2) Wyoming’s People and

3) Only in Wyoming (a humorous uniquely Wyoming photo)

Requirements

Each entry must meet the following requirements: Photographs must be in digital format. Only online entries will be eligible. No print or film submissions will be accepted for entry into this Contest. All digital files must be 5 megabytes or smaller, must be in JPEG (or JPG) format, and must be at least 500 pixels wide (if a horizontal image) or 500 pixels tall (if a vertical image). The winner will be contacted to furnish a high-resolution photo.

The photograph must not contain obscene, provocative, defamatory, sexually explicit, or otherwise objectionable or inappropriate content, at the discretion of WPM.

Releases

If the photography contains any material or elements that are not owned by the entrant and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, and/or if any persons appear in the photograph, the entrant is responsible for obtaining, prior to the submission of the photograph, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the exhibition and use of the photograph.

Selection of Winners

The top 4 choices in each category will be featured on the Wyoming Public Media web page. The Grand Prize will be chosen out of these top 12 by Wyoming Public Media staff for this year’s note cards. Each person can only vote once for one photo in each category. Votes will be e-mailed to wpmevents@uwyo.edu. The winning photos will be featured on the Wyoming Public Media website and note cards as well as other media such as calendars and/or brochures.

License

By entering the Contest, all entrants grant an irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide non-exclusive license to Wyoming Public Media, to reproduce, distribute, display, and create derivative works of the entries (along with a name credit) in connection with the Contest in any Media now or hereafter.

Winners List

Entries and winners will be on display online at http://wyomingpublicmedia.org. The odds of winning are dependent on number of entries.

Limitation of Liability

By entering this Contest, all entrants agree to release, discharge, and hold harmless Wyoming Public Media and its partners, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, agents and their employees, officers, directors, and representatives from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of their participation in this Contest or any Contest-related activities and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded.

Wyoming Public Media assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or delay in operation or transmission.

Conditions

The Contest is void where prohibited.

Right to Cancel or Suspend Contest

Wyoming Public Media reserves the right to suspend the contest if necessary.

Data Privacy

Any individual may elect to exclude the name and address of that individual from all lists used by Wyoming Public Media by submitting a removal request in writing to: Wyoming Public Media, 1000 E. University Ave., Dept. 3984, Laramie, WY 82071.

( ) After reading the WPM Photo Contest Rules, I hereby assign the rights to the photograph to Wyoming Public Media (WPM). And I hereby authorize the editing, duplication, reproduction, copyright, exhibition, and/or distribution of said photograph for the purpose of Wyoming Public Media note cards, web page, and/or other media upon submitting the photograph. (If you agree with the WPM Photo Contest Rules, click here to submit your photo - beginning August 14, 2023.)

