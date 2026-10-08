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Chaplain to the Convicted #637: Edwin E. Slosson Papers

Published October 8, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Article by Mary Preston Slosson, Chaplain Wyoming State Penitentiary, from the Daily Sun Leader, December 22, 1899. Box 2, Edwin E. Slosson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — Chaplain to the Convicted - Edwin E. Slosson Papers image2.jpg
Article by Mary Preston Slosson, Chaplain Wyoming State Penitentiary, from the Daily Sun Leader, December 22, 1899. Box 2, Edwin E. Slosson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
“Sonnet” by Mary Preston Slosson, Daily Sun Leader, December 22, 1899. Box 2, Edwin E. Slosson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — Chaplain to the Convicted - Edwin E. Slosson Papers image1.jpg
“Sonnet” by Mary Preston Slosson, Daily Sun Leader, December 22, 1899. Box 2, Edwin E. Slosson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Mary “May” Preston Slosson was raised on a Kansas farm. She went on to college in Michigan. After finishing her bachelor’s degree, she attended Cornell University where she became the first woman to receive a doctoral degree in philosophy. In 1891 she married Edwin Slosson and together they moved to Laramie.

Edwin had been offered a job as a chemistry professor at the University of Wyoming. May organized a series of Sunday afternoon lectures for the prisoners at the Wyoming State Penitentiary. When the prison lost its chaplain, the inmates asked that May be named to replace him. She became the first female prison chaplain in the U.S.

At the Penitentiary, May organized chapel services with music and literature readings. She expanded the Sunday lectures and organized presentations on scientific and historical subjects. May advocated for treating convicts with courtesy and empathy.

See the Edwin E. Slosson papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

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