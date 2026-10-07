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Wyoming native and Singer-Songwriter Michael Hurwitz passed away at his home in Alta, Wyoming on August 21st.

By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published October 7, 2026 at 11:16 AM MDT
Wyoming native and Singer-Songwriter Michael Hurwitz
Wyoming native and Singer-Songwriter Michael Hurwitz

Michael Hurwitz

November 6, 1949 - August 21, 2026

Wyoming native and Singer-Songwriter Michael Hurwitz passed away at his home in Alta, Wyoming on August 21st.

Marta Adams

Grady Kirkpatrick paid tribute on Wyoming Sounds.

MAY HIS SONG LIVE ON . . .
Ode to Michael Hurwitz
November 6, 1949 (Laramie, WY)—
August 21, 2026 (Alta, WY)

Mike Hurwitz lived, laughed, made music and love—No one could argue, he sang from above—soaring like an eagle, he sang from the heart. A cowboy, an artist, a storyteller was he. Never one to fit anyone’s mold, Mike’s untethered spirit roams heaven for free. His songs tell his stories; some of hardship and strife, some are darn funny and reflect his colorful life.

Mike was an original, living to the beat of his trusty guitar, with charm, good and not so good jokes, he traveled wide, serenading and yodeling, he wandered afar.
Music, western folklore, history, geology, cowboy songs he heard Red croon or Mississippi blues inspired by Mother Gwin-- Mike was raised in Laramie and in his family’s mining town of Morgan with his sisters Barbara and Carolyn.

Third generation with roots in the West, Mike, like his brethren, suffered nary a fool. Tough on the outside, Mike took to fathering like a duck takes to water. He parented Joey with fierce dedication, plenty of fishin’ just like he “ought ‘er.”

Mike lived a wild and big life. He leaves behind a large family of friends, many admirers, more than a few broken hearts, his son Joey (Heather), sisters Barbara and Carolyn, nephews Justin, Brinton and niece Katie, and his magical corgi, Ace.
Signing off now, I can only say, with a hole in my heart, Rest in peace, Mike. May we meet again.

With love and gratitude,
Marta Adams
Carson City, Nevada

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Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
See stories by Grady Kirkpatrick