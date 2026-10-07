Michael Hurwitz

November 6, 1949 - August 21, 2026

Wyoming native and Singer-Songwriter Michael Hurwitz passed away at his home in Alta, Wyoming on August 21st.

Marta Adams

Grady Kirkpatrick paid tribute on Wyoming Sounds.

MAY HIS SONG LIVE ON . . .

Ode to Michael Hurwitz

November 6, 1949 (Laramie, WY)—

August 21, 2026 (Alta, WY)

Mike Hurwitz lived, laughed, made music and love—No one could argue, he sang from above—soaring like an eagle, he sang from the heart. A cowboy, an artist, a storyteller was he. Never one to fit anyone’s mold, Mike’s untethered spirit roams heaven for free. His songs tell his stories; some of hardship and strife, some are darn funny and reflect his colorful life.

Mike was an original, living to the beat of his trusty guitar, with charm, good and not so good jokes, he traveled wide, serenading and yodeling, he wandered afar.

Music, western folklore, history, geology, cowboy songs he heard Red croon or Mississippi blues inspired by Mother Gwin-- Mike was raised in Laramie and in his family’s mining town of Morgan with his sisters Barbara and Carolyn.

Third generation with roots in the West, Mike, like his brethren, suffered nary a fool. Tough on the outside, Mike took to fathering like a duck takes to water. He parented Joey with fierce dedication, plenty of fishin’ just like he “ought ‘er.”

Mike lived a wild and big life. He leaves behind a large family of friends, many admirers, more than a few broken hearts, his son Joey (Heather), sisters Barbara and Carolyn, nephews Justin, Brinton and niece Katie, and his magical corgi, Ace.

Signing off now, I can only say, with a hole in my heart, Rest in peace, Mike. May we meet again.

With love and gratitude,

Marta Adams

Carson City, Nevada