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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone closes 3 main entrances for winter

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published October 27, 2026 at 11:30 AM MDT
Three bison cross a road with cars stopped either direction.
Hannah Habermann
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Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

If you’ve been delaying your trip into Yellowstone this year, your deadline is Oct. 31. Most roads and the West, South and East entrances of Yellowstone National Park will close Nov. 1. This allows the park to prepare for winter operations and the start of the snowmobile and snowcoach season on Dec. 15.

The North Entrance into Gardiner, Montana and the Northeast Entrance into Cooke City will remain open to cars. This route passes through Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and the Lamar Valley, and remains open year-round, weather permitting.
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News Yellowstone National ParkOutdoor Recreationtourism
Bob Beck
Bob Beck moved to Wyoming from Syracuse, New York, where he worked at WAER Syracuse Public Media as a news anchor, editor, and producer from 2023-2026. While at WAER, Beck was awarded the Syracuse Press Club-Best Public Affairs Program for 2025. Bob Beck also taught radio news for the Newhouse School at Syracuse University in New York.
See stories by Bob Beck
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