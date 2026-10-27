Yellowstone closes 3 main entrances for winter

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

If you’ve been delaying your trip into Yellowstone this year, your deadline is Oct. 31. Most roads and the West, South and East entrances of Yellowstone National Park will close Nov. 1. This allows the park to prepare for winter operations and the start of the snowmobile and snowcoach season on Dec. 15.

The North Entrance into Gardiner, Montana and the Northeast Entrance into Cooke City will remain open to cars. This route passes through Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and the Lamar Valley, and remains open year-round, weather permitting.