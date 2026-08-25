© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

UW’s Army ROTC program to practice on campus

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 25, 2026 at 2:45 PM MDT
The logo for the University of Wyoming Army ROTC.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Laramie residents near the University of Wyoming (UW) may notice a few unusual things Wednesday as UW’s Army ROTC program does some training.

They’ll practice rappelling down the side of the Ivinson Parking Garage from 8 a.m. to noon. Some parking spaces on the garage's top level will be unavailable.

Then, between about 2 and 5 p.m., weather permitting, a Black Hawk helicopter will fly near campus and land near 19th Street and Willett Drive. It will introduce cadets to aviation careers and familiarize them with flight operations.

No major impacts are expected, though there may be some increased noise in the area. People are welcome to observe from a safe distance. According to UW, both events support ROTC’s curriculum and are similar to past events held on campus.
Tags
News University of WyomingLaramie
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Related Stories