UW’s Army ROTC program to practice on campus

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Laramie residents near the University of Wyoming (UW) may notice a few unusual things Wednesday as UW’s Army ROTC program does some training.

They’ll practice rappelling down the side of the Ivinson Parking Garage from 8 a.m. to noon. Some parking spaces on the garage's top level will be unavailable.

Then, between about 2 and 5 p.m., weather permitting, a Black Hawk helicopter will fly near campus and land near 19th Street and Willett Drive. It will introduce cadets to aviation careers and familiarize them with flight operations.

No major impacts are expected, though there may be some increased noise in the area. People are welcome to observe from a safe distance. According to UW, both events support ROTC’s curriculum and are similar to past events held on campus.