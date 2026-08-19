The Wyoming Air National Guard plans to conduct a training Wednesday

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Residents in Wheatland and parts of Platte County may see more military helicopters Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Wyoming Army National Guard is doing planned training exercises in coordination with Basin Electric Power Cooperative's Laramie River Station power plant. Black Hawk helicopters may be flying lower than usual.

Personnel are practicing emergency responses and procedures to make sure the two organizations understand each other’s capabilities and improve communication and coordination.

The Wyoming National Guard regularly conducts training across the state to stay ready for state emergencies and federal missions.