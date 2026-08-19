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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

The Wyoming Air National Guard plans to conduct a training Wednesday

Wyoming Public Radio
Published August 19, 2026 at 12:42 AM MDT
The logo for the Wyoming Army National Guard
Wyoming Army National Guard

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Residents in Wheatland and parts of Platte County may see more military helicopters Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Wyoming Army National Guard is doing planned training exercises in coordination with Basin Electric Power Cooperative's Laramie River Station power plant. Black Hawk helicopters may be flying lower than usual.

Personnel are practicing emergency responses and procedures to make sure the two organizations understand each other’s capabilities and improve communication and coordination.

The Wyoming National Guard regularly conducts training across the state to stay ready for state emergencies and federal missions.
Tags
News Wyoming National GuardEmergency PreparednessWheatlandPlatte County
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