© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Eyes to the skies: National Guard plans July 4th statewide flyover

Wyoming Public Radio
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:14 AM MDT
An illustrated map of Wyoming shows where the Air Guard's flyovers will travel.
Wyoming Air National Guard

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Check out the skies on July 4th to catch the Wyoming Air National Guard’s statewide salute in honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The 153rd Airlift Wing will fly two routes simultaneously for the mission, dubbed “Flying the Brand Across Wyoming.”

Residents are encouraged to gather at or near the listed locations to view the aircraft. No tickets or registration are required.

Jackson Route

The Jackson Route departs Cheyenne and travels west then north. All times are approximate:

 Laramie, E. Grand Ave., 9:30 a.m.

 Saratoga, W. Bridge Ave., 9:50 a.m.

 Rock Springs, Pilot Butte Ave., 10:25 a.m.

 Pinedale, American Legion Park, 10:50 a.m.

 Jackson, N. Cache St., 11:10 a.m.

 Dubois, W. Ramshorn St., 11:25 a.m.

 Thermopolis, Broadway and N. Sixth St., 11:40 a.m.

 Casper, Crossroads Park, 12:05 p.m.

 Alcova, Alcova Resort, 12:15 p.m.

 Cheyenne (state Capitol), Capitol St., 1 p.m.

Devils Tower Route

The Devils Tower Route departs Cheyenne and travels north through northeastern Wyoming. All times are approximate:

 Torrington, W.C. St., 9:35 a.m.

 Lusk, Main St., 9:50 a.m.

 Newcastle, W. Main St., 10:15 a.m.

 Hulett, Main St., 10:30 a.m.

 Gillette, E. Second St., 10:45 a.m.

 Sheridan, W. Loucks and S. Main St., 11:10 a.m.

 Worland, N. 10th St., 11:50 a.m.

 Cheyenne (state Capitol), Capitol St., 1 p.m.
Tags
Arts & Culture Wyoming 250250 AmericaWyoming National Guard
Related Stories