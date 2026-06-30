Eyes to the skies: National Guard plans July 4th statewide flyover

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Check out the skies on July 4th to catch the Wyoming Air National Guard’s statewide salute in honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The 153rd Airlift Wing will fly two routes simultaneously for the mission, dubbed “Flying the Brand Across Wyoming.”

Residents are encouraged to gather at or near the listed locations to view the aircraft. No tickets or registration are required.

Jackson Route

The Jackson Route departs Cheyenne and travels west then north. All times are approximate:

▪ Laramie, E. Grand Ave., 9:30 a.m.

▪ Saratoga, W. Bridge Ave., 9:50 a.m.

▪ Rock Springs, Pilot Butte Ave., 10:25 a.m.

▪ Pinedale, American Legion Park, 10:50 a.m.

▪ Jackson, N. Cache St., 11:10 a.m.

▪ Dubois, W. Ramshorn St., 11:25 a.m.

▪ Thermopolis, Broadway and N. Sixth St., 11:40 a.m.

▪ Casper, Crossroads Park, 12:05 p.m.

▪ Alcova, Alcova Resort, 12:15 p.m.

▪ Cheyenne (state Capitol), Capitol St., 1 p.m.

Devils Tower Route

The Devils Tower Route departs Cheyenne and travels north through northeastern Wyoming. All times are approximate:

▪ Torrington, W.C. St., 9:35 a.m.

▪ Lusk, Main St., 9:50 a.m.

▪ Newcastle, W. Main St., 10:15 a.m.

▪ Hulett, Main St., 10:30 a.m.

▪ Gillette, E. Second St., 10:45 a.m.

▪ Sheridan, W. Loucks and S. Main St., 11:10 a.m.

▪ Worland, N. 10th St., 11:50 a.m.

▪ Cheyenne (state Capitol), Capitol St., 1 p.m.