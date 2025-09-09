Yellowstone is on track for its second-busiest year

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Fewer people visited Yellowstone National Park in August than in July. But park visits this year overall are higher than last and are approaching record numbers.

The park saw 881,936 recreation visits in August versus 975,109 in July, according to visitation data . So far this year, the park has hosted 3,547,967 visits through August.

There were 2% more visitors in August this year than the same month last year. July saw 2% fewer visitors than the same month last year.

Looking at visitation over the entire year, Yellowstone is just over 42,000 visitors shy of matching the record that was set in 2021, when tourism interest peaked after stay at home orders were lifted during COVID.