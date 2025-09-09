© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone is on track for its second-busiest year

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published September 9, 2025 at 9:21 AM MDT
The sign for Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Fewer people visited Yellowstone National Park in August than in July. But park visits this year overall are higher than last and are approaching record numbers.

The park saw 881,936 recreation visits in August versus 975,109 in July, according to visitation data. So far this year, the park has hosted 3,547,967 visits through August.

There were 2% more visitors in August this year than the same month last year. July saw 2% fewer visitors than the same month last year.

Looking at visitation over the entire year, Yellowstone is just over 42,000 visitors shy of matching the record that was set in 2021, when tourism interest peaked after stay at home orders were lifted during COVID.
Tags
News Yellowstone National Parktourismvisitors
Olivia Weitz
Leave a tip: oweitz@uwyo.edu
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz