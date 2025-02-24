Lawmakers to negotiate final school voucher bill

Both chambers of the Wyoming Legislature have approved a major expansion of the state's school voucher program. It currently provides low-income families $6,000 of public funding to put their child in a private school.

The so-called Steamboat Legacy Scholarship Act raises that to $7,000 and opens the program to any family, no matter how much the parents earn.

On the Senate floor, Sen. Charles Scott (R-Casper) praised the bill for doing away with the income cap.

"I think that's very important," he said. "We haven't ever used those on education funding, and I think it's a bad precedent to start now."

But Sen. Chris Rothfuss (D-Laramie) said the program would now be giving free money to families who can already afford private school on their own.

"The question is: Do we want to provide $7,000 per year to individuals that are not in need?" he said. "Or do we focus on being a little more fiscally conservative, spending a little bit less?"

Jeff Victor / The Laramie Reporter A report card showing HB199's journey through the legislature.

Earlier, as the bill was advancing through the Wyoming House, opponents raised concerns about the program's oversight and funding, and the separation of church and state. Ultimately, the House voted 39-21 to pass the bill. The Senate voted 20-11.

The Senate's version opens up the funding for pre-K tuition. The House's version does not.

A conference committee of representatives and senators will need to negotiate a compromise on this and other differences before they can send the bill to the governor's desk.