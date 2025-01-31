School voucher bill raises oversight, church-state separation concerns

The Wyoming House passed a bill that would funnel significant public education funding to private and religious charter schools. It expands an existing voucher program.

Under the current program, established during last year’s legislative session , certain families can receive $6,000 per child to cover tuition at a charter school.

This year's House Bill 199 would remove the program's income limit and boost the payment to $7,000. Students at charter schools receiving state money would no longer have to be tested on state proficiency standards.

On the House floor, Rep. Steve Harshman (R-Casper) said removing accountability measures was a bad idea.

"It's going to be the wild, wild west of waste, fraud and abuse," he said. "And the experiment we're going to pull on our kids? It isn't going to work."

Other lawmakers, including many Republicans, said taxpayer money should come with strings attached. But Rep. Tom Kelly (R-Sheridan) said requiring charter schools to teach state standards defeats the purpose of having alternative schools.

"I would really think about considering how much value we put on these standardized tests and ask you to trust the people of Wyoming to do its best for their own children," he said.

Screenshot / Wyoming Legislature House Bill 199's primary sponsor, Rep. Ocean Andrew (R-Albany County), defends the bill during its "committee of the whole" reading on the House floor.

The bill originally eliminated school certification requirements too, but that was put back in by amendment. However, Freedom Caucus members rejected amendments requiring student assessments.

Rep. Karlee Provenza (D-Laramie) argued the bill was unconstitutional, since it allowed taxpayer dollars to flow into "sectarian" institutions like religious schools. She said the legislation would invite litigation.

Representatives debated the bill for several hours this week before advancing it to the Senate with a 39-21 vote.

Other bills aim to expand the number of charter schools , alter their public funding and expand the existing voucher program to higher income families .