© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

School voucher bill raises oversight, church-state separation concerns

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published January 31, 2025 at 10:54 AM MST
A report card with 10 sequential bubbles with the first five — labeled “Filed,” “Committee,” “House Floor,” “Second Reading,” and “Third Reading” — colored green. The remaining five — labeled “Committee,” “Senate Floor,” “Second Reading,” “Third Reading,” and “Signed by governor” are blank. Text at the top reads “House Bill 199: Wyoming Freedom Scholarship Act.”
Jeff Victor
/
Laramie Reporter
The Wyoming House passed House Bill 199, sending it to the Senate for further consideration.

The Wyoming House passed a bill that would funnel significant public education funding to private and religious charter schools. It expands an existing voucher program.

Under the current program, established during last year’s legislative session, certain families can receive $6,000 per child to cover tuition at a charter school.

This year's House Bill 199 would remove the program's income limit and boost the payment to $7,000. Students at charter schools receiving state money would no longer have to be tested on state proficiency standards.

On the House floor, Rep. Steve Harshman (R-Casper) said removing accountability measures was a bad idea.

"It's going to be the wild, wild west of waste, fraud and abuse," he said. "And the experiment we're going to pull on our kids? It isn't going to work."

Other lawmakers, including many Republicans, said taxpayer money should come with strings attached. But Rep. Tom Kelly (R-Sheridan) said requiring charter schools to teach state standards defeats the purpose of having alternative schools.

"I would really think about considering how much value we put on these standardized tests and ask you to trust the people of Wyoming to do its best for their own children," he said.

House Bill 199's primary sponsor, Rep. Ocean Andrew (R-Albany County), defends the bill during its "committee of the whole" reading on the House floor.
Screenshot
/
Wyoming Legislature
House Bill 199's primary sponsor, Rep. Ocean Andrew (R-Albany County), defends the bill during its "committee of the whole" reading on the House floor.

The bill originally eliminated school certification requirements too, but that was put back in by amendment. However, Freedom Caucus members rejected amendments requiring student assessments.

Rep. Karlee Provenza (D-Laramie) argued the bill was unconstitutional, since it allowed taxpayer dollars to flow into "sectarian" institutions like religious schools. She said the legislation would invite litigation.

Representatives debated the bill for several hours this week before advancing it to the Senate with a 39-21 vote.

Other bills aim to expand the number of charter schools, alter their public funding and expand the existing voucher program to higher income families.

The state Freedom Caucus is cheering similar moves at the federal level after Pres. Trump signed a school choice executive order earlier this week.
Tags
News Wyoming State Legislaturecharter schoolchurch and stateWyoming House of Representatives
Jeff Victor
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content