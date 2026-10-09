Yellowstone visitation ticked up last month

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

September visitation to Yellowstone National Park increased 3% over last year. Yellowstone says it hosted 868,450 people last month. At the same time, compared to 2025, overall park visitation is down by 27,426.

The year after the COVID pandemic, 2021, remains the record year for visits to Yellowstone, with 4,472,687 visitors.