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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone visitation ticked up last month

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published October 9, 2026 at 11:46 AM MDT
A man takes a picture of two women standing in front of an entrance sign with the words “Yellowstone National Park.”
National Park Service

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

September visitation to Yellowstone National Park increased 3% over last year. Yellowstone says it hosted 868,450 people last month. At the same time, compared to 2025, overall park visitation is down by 27,426.

The year after the COVID pandemic, 2021, remains the record year for visits to Yellowstone, with 4,472,687 visitors.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Yellowstone National ParktourismOutdoor Recreation
Bob Beck
Bob Beck moved to Wyoming from Syracuse, New York, where he worked at WAER Syracuse Public Media as a news anchor, editor, and producer from 2023-2026. While at WAER, Beck was awarded the Syracuse Press Club-Best Public Affairs Program for 2025. Bob Beck also taught radio news for the Newhouse School at Syracuse University in New York.
See stories by Bob Beck
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