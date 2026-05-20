North Rim of Grand Canyon reopens after major wildfire

After last year's devastating wildfire, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is back open.

The Dragon Bravo Fire burned across about 145,000 acres and destroyed nearly half of all structures on the North Rim. While some trails, viewpoints and business are now open, visitors may need to manage their expectations.

Melinda Rush Marshall, manager of the Jacob Lake Inn, said it is hard to miss the signs of last year's burning.

"There is going to be fire damage," she said, "and I think for some people that's hard to see. But what they're going to experience is seeing all of the range of fire. You'll have low intensity burn, medium intensity, and high intensity."

1 of 36 — dragon-bravo-wildfire-20250801.jpg The Dragon Bravo Fire burning along Highway 67 near the Grand Canyon on Aug. 1, 2025. Inciweb / 2 of 36 — dragon-bravo-wildfire-night-20250806.jpg Night operations on the Dragon Bravo Fire at the Grand Canyon's North Rim on Aug. 3, 2025. Inciweb / 3 of 36 — dragon-bravo-wildfire-sky-20250731.jpg The Dragon Bravo Fire at the Grand Canyon seen at night with the Milky Way on July 28, 2025. Inciweb / 4 of 36 — dragon-bravo-wildfire-20250801.jpeg The Dragon Bravo Fire on Thursday, July 31, 2025. A. Sage-Morris/Inciweb / 5 of 36 — dragon-bravo-wildfire-20250729.jpg A plume of smoke from the Dragon Bravo Fire near the Grand Canyon on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Inciweb / 6 of 36 — dragon-bravo-wildfire-kaibab-forest-20250731.jpg Smoke from the Dragon Bravo Fire in the Kaibab National Forest on July 28, 2025. Inciweb / 7 of 36 — dragon-bravo-wildfire-grand-canyon-20250724.jpeg The Dragon Bravo Fire near the Grand Canyon on July 23, 2025. Lisa Jennings/Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team / 8 of 36 — white-sage-wildfire-mopip-20250723.png A firefighter mops up a fallen tree on the White Sage Fire in northern Arizona on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Inciweb / 9 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-wildfire-20250722.jpg The Grand Canyon Lodge on July 18, 2025. It was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire earlier in the month. Matt Jenkins/National Park Service / 10 of 36 — white-sage-wildfire-20250722.jpg Crews fight the White Sage Fire in northern Arizona on Monday, July 21, 2025. Ryan Whiteaker/Inciweb / 11 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-burned-20250722.jpg The Grand Canyon Lodge on July 18, 2025. It was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire earlier in the month. Matt Jenkins/National Park Service / 12 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-rubble-20250722.jpg The Grand Canyon Lodge on July 18, 2025. It was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire earlier in the month. Matt Jenkins/National Park Service / 13 of 36 — white-sage-wildfire-20250721.JPG A firefighter works against the White Sage Wildfire in northern Arizona on Sunday, July 20, 2025. White Sage Fire Information Team / 14 of 36 — white-sage-wildfire-20250718.jpg A rainbow over the White Sage Fire in northern Arizona on Friday, July 18, 2025. Daniel Barlow / 15 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-charred-20250714.jpg A firefighter stands near smoldering debris and active flames amid the charred remains of a burned structure near the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim on Sunday, July 13, 2025. National Park Service / 16 of 36 — White-Sage-Fire-7-13-25.jpg Crews battle the White Sage Fire in northern Arizona on July 13, 2025. Ethan Deaner/Rocky Mountain Fire Control/National Park Service / 17 of 36 — Plume-over-the-rim-7-11-25.jpg A smoke plume rises over the Grand Canyon on July 11, 2025. M. Quinn/National Park Service / 18 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-sing-away-20250714.jpg College students who worked at the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim perform a "sing-away" for departing guests. Grand Canyon National Park Museum Collection / 19 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-2017.JPEG The Grand Canyon Lodge in 2017. KJZZ / 20 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-2019 (1).JPEG The Grand Canyon Lodge in 2019. KJZZ / 21 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-2019 (2).JPEG The Grand Canyon Lodge in 2019. KJZZ / 22 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-2019 (1).JPG The Grand Canyon Lodge in 2019. KJZZ / 23 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-2019 (4).JPG The Grand Canyon Lodge in 2019. KJZZ / 24 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-2019 (3).JPG The Grand Canyon Lodge in 2019. KJZZ / 25 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-2019 (2).JPG The Grand Canyon Lodge in 2019. KJZZ / 26 of 36 — Grand-Canyon-Lodge-NPS.jpg The Grand Canyon Lodge was built in 1936-37, according to the National Park Service. National Park Service / 27 of 36 — grand-canyon-lodge-nps-20250713_.jpg The Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, pictured here in May 2008. Michael Quinn/U.S. National Park Service / 28 of 36 — white-sage-fire-3-20250713.jpg Fire crews battle the White Sage Fire about 15 miles southwest of Fredonia, Arizona. White Sage Fire/Haven Barlow/Hurricane Valley Fire / 29 of 36 — white-sage-fire-2-20250713.jpg Fire crews battle the White Sage Fire about 15 miles southwest of Fredonia, Arizona. White Sage Fire/Haven Barlow/Hurricane Valley Fire / 30 of 36 — white-sage-fire-1-crop-20250713.jpg Fire crews battle the White Sage Fire about 15 miles southwest of Fredonia, Arizona. White Sage Fire/Haven Barlow/Hurricane Valley Fire / 31 of 36 — white-sage-fire-plane-20250711.jpg Crews battled the White Sage Fire in northern Arizona on Friday, July 11, 2025. Bureau of Land Management-Arizona Strip District / 32 of 36 — white-sage-fire-20250711.jpg The White Sage Fire burning near the Grand Canyon on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Inciweb / 33 of 36 — white-sage-wildfire-20250716.jpeg Crews fight the White Sage Fire in northern Arizona on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Leah Mobley/Inciweb / 34 of 36 — white-sage-wildfire-20250719.jpeg Crews work to contain the White Sage Fire in northern Arizona on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Leah Mobley / 35 of 36 — white-sage-fire-seeding-equipment-20250728.jpg Crews focused on suppression repair spread seeds to help minimize erosion — which can hinder regrowth and water absorption — in the area burned by the White Sage Fire. Sean Mcnearney/White Sage Fire / 36 of 36 — Rio-Grande-Hand-crew-dragon-bravo-wildfire-20250731.jpg The Rio Grande Hand Crew fighting the Dragon Bravo Fire near the Grand Canyon on July 31, 2025. Inciweb /

All paved roadways within the park have reopened. The entire north Kaibab Trail has reopened to foot traffic as well. The National Parks Service said hikers should expect temporary trail closures or delays while crews continue to repair the trail. Post-fire hazards and weather events could also result in additional closures.

Cottonwood campground has reopened, and the North Rim Campground is expected to reopen for tent and RV camping once conditions allow.

The National Parks Service is posting updates about North Rim reopening on its website .

Rush Marshall, the hotel manager, said she was surprised to see many foreign visitors.

"We weren't sure what we were going to experience that way," she said, "But we've really had quite a lot of people doing tour groups and families that are traveling. So it's been great to see an international crowd but also recognizing that we've had people from all over the country."

Rush Marshall said June and July are especially busy times on the North Rim because temperatures there are often about 20 degrees cooler than the Phoenix area.

Copyright 2026 KJZZ News