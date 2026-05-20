Lummis signs on to ‘Trump Interstate,’ to run through Grand Teton Park

If the “I–47 Future Interstate Act of 2026” is signed into law, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ parting legacy with Washington will include renaming one of Wyoming’s most scenic drives to honor President Donald Trump.

Recently introduced at the committee level, the legislation would change U.S. Highway 287 to “Trump Interstate” or Interstate-47. The highway connects Montana to the eastern coast of Texas, picking up at the south entrance of Yellowstone National Park before passing through Grand Teton National Park along the way.

The pitch to stamp the Trump brand on road infrastructure follows Trump putting his visage on National Park passes and legislation introduced in 2025 to carve him into Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

"Upgrading US-287 to an interstate designation means safer roads, faster freight movement, and more investment coming back to Wyoming,” Lummis wrote in a statement to KHOL.

“Naming it in honor of President Trump seemed only fitting, considering his love for rebuilding America’s roads and infrastructure,” Lummis added.

Young said WYDOT has eyed federal funding for other projects, especially being vocal on improvements of Highway 59 near Gillette and one section of the proposed interstate south of Laramie.

“That's more where our engineers are at,” Young said, “adding capacity that way rather than designating a full-blown interstate.”

The Wyoming Department of Transportation only recently learned about the bill and hasn’t been in direct contact with the outgoing senator’s team, according to spokesperson Jordan Young.

So far, it’s unclear in the initial bill language if a “future interstate” allocates federal funds or mandates a road expansion. Interstate designation typically means two lanes per direction, specific signage and exit ramps, Young said.

“We would obviously have some concerns about trying to divide that highway all the way through the state,” Young said.

Young said the bill opens a lot of questions, such as if the state’s two national parks would see more lanes. Lummis’ team did not answer KHOL’s question as to whether the bill would add lanes through either.

Young also said more lanes would mean more work for WYDOT, which doesn’t necessarily guarantee federal funding. WYDOT plows snow and provides maintenance on federal roads that pass through the state.

“We've been very transparent about not adding capacity to our highways out of consideration of our funding,” she said.

In her response, Lummis said the bill would bring an upgrade to Wyoming’s roads and “increase federal matching for Interstate System projects” and “improve route safety.”

