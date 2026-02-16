© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Gordon asks court to reconsider cancellation of Sublette County natural gas project

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published February 16, 2026 at 2:52 PM MST
Natural gas production in the Jonah Field, with the Wind River Range in the distance.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Media
Natural gas production in the Jonah Field in Sublette County.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A court ruling that shut down a major natural gas expansion project in Sublette County has caught the eyes of Wyoming’s governor.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced in a Feb. 16 press release that his attorney general’s office filed a petition to the Interior Board of Land Appeals (IBLA) to reverse its decision.

The IBLA is an appellate review body that resolves public lands and natural resources disputes within the U.S. Department of the Interior and its Bureau of Land Management.

The IBLA issued its ruling Jan. 15, throwing out the Normally Pressured Lance (NPL) natural gas project, just south of Pinedale on about 141,00 acres. The project was proposed by Jonah Energy and was intended to be an expansion of the current Jonah Field, which was a top producing natural gas field in the country a couple decades ago.

The NPL was first announced in 2011 and was approved for up to 3,500 wells, about 900 more than the current Jonah Field. Very little of the NPL has been developed, as it has been tied up in court for years over sage grouse and air quality concerns. The latter is why the IBLA shut down the project, finding the proposal breached the Clean Air Act.

Gordon argues this was an overreach by the IBLA and that Wyoming has primacy for implementing the act.

“Our Department of Environmental Quality has primacy over air quality for a reason, they have the technical knowledge and the local experience to manage our resources responsibly,” Gordon said in a press release.

The release also said that on Feb. 13, the U.S. secretary of the interior stayed the IBLA’s decision until a review of the decision has been completed.

Gordon also noted the economic impacts of the project to the state. Specifically, he said over the life of the NPL, the state is expected to earn about $2 billion in severance taxes and $611 million in sales tax. Natural gas revenues have been the backbone for Sublette County’s services for decades, including schools, adult education classes, child care, bike paths and a recreation center.

Jonah Energy has said if the NPL doesn’t move forward, their Sublette County operations in the aging Jonah Field would wind down in the next few years.

Those against the NPL say it’ll further contribute to ozone air quality issues the area has historically struggled with and take away critical wildlife habitat.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy oil and gasSublette CountyJonah Fieldair qualityPinedale
Caitlin Tan
Leave a tip: ctan@uwyo.edu
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Related Stories