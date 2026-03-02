Gordon signs 2 bills into law as deadlines pile up

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon signed two bills into law on Monday.

One is a resolution calling on the federal government to increase the share of royalties Wyoming earns off of mining and drilling on federal lands in the state. It asks to boost Wyoming’s split of federal mineral royalty rates from a little less than 50-50 to 87.5%, leaving 12.5% for the feds.

These royalties are paid by companies when they take coal, oil or gas out of the ground on federal lands. Wyoming’s share of the revenue helps fund schools, roads and local governments.

A member of Congress would need to introduce a bill to make the Legislature’s request a reality. The resolution instructs Wyoming’s secretary of state to send copies of it to the president of the United States, to the president of the U.S. Senate and the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and to Wyoming’s congressional delegation.

The other bill that earned Gordon’s ink changes how state lands are subleased for grazing.

Senate File 16 establishes a new monthly fee that lessees of state land must pay for grazing livestock they don’t own. It also requires lessees to notify the Board of Land Commissioners when they’ve subleased state grazing land. The board will set the fee at 50% or less of the annual animal unit month rental rate.

On Friday, Gordon signed 21 bills . Lawmakers have until March 6 to get their proposals on his desk.

The full list of bills the Governor has signed can be found on the governor’s website.

The full text of all bills from the 2026 session may be found on the Wyoming Legislature's website .

A full list of the bills Gordon signed into law on March 2 is below. Bills can be accessed by title or number here .

Enrolled Act, Bill #, Bill Title

SEA0011 SF0061 Subleasing of state lands-exemptions.

HEJR001 HJ0002 Federal mineral royalties - state share.