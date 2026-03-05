Cody Roberts pleads guilty and apologizes for cruelty to a wolf

“Guilty” and “I apologize.” Those were the words spoken by Cody Roberts at an in-person hearing at the Sublette County Courthouse on March 5 as part of a plea deal with the state of Wyoming.

Roberts, a Sublette County resident, changed his plea from “not guilty” to “guilty” to a felony animal cruelty charge. The deal comes two years after Roberts captured a live grey wolf and brought it inside a local bar, where it lay on the floor, injured and suffering for hours.

For the first time publicly, Roberts confirmed the storyline that sparked global outrage , including death threats and boycotts to Wyoming. One lawmaker deemed it a “ black eye ” for the state.

It was also the first time Roberts spoke publicly about the incident. He addressed District Court Judge Richard L. Lavery, with his lawyer Rob Piper by his side.

“I sincerely regret my actions. I apologize to the community and my family,” Roberts said, his voice cracking in the silent courtroom. “And my hope’s that after this hearing everybody can heal and move forward.”

Wyoming Game and Fish Department A screenshot from a video of Cody Roberts on the night of the incident.

A handful of people attended the hearing in-person, including Roberts’ wife, six media members, two wildlife advocates and about eight other people, five of whom sat on the defense side of the courtroom. Several tuned in via Zoom.

The judge ran through a laundry list of consequences for pleading guilty to a felony charge, including giving up the right to object to evidence in the case, vote, hold public office and work certain jobs that require a firearm, like a hunting guide. He noted that Roberts should assume he’ll never have the right to own a gun.

The judge asked how Roberts would like to plead and he said, “Guilty, your honor.”

Sublette County Prosecutor Clayton Melinkovich then recounted the events of Feb. 29, 2024. It was a glimpse at what the state’s case would’ve looked like had it gone to trial as scheduled March 9.

Melinkovich reiterated the felony charge that Roberts “knowlingly, and with the intent to cause undue suffering, tortured or tormented a male gray wolf.” He said that Roberts “maliciously prolonged” the wolf’s suffering throughout the day and evening, while knowing relief to the animal was available.

Melinkovich said no evidence supported how the wolf was captured, but that it happened on private land in Sublette County’s predator zone. About 85% of Wyoming is in the predator zone, which allows for year-round wolf hunting without a license, tag or limit. Previously others, including state lawmakers , have said that Roberts captured the wolf by hitting it with a snowmobile.

Regardless of how he caught the wolf, it was legal. But what happened afterwards – keeping it alive for many hours – is why Roberts pled guilty to a felony.

Melinkovich told the courtroom that photos, videos and witness testimony supported the following timeline of events.

Roberts walked into a bar in Daniel and asked, “Anyone in the bar lost a dog?”

People laughed and watched as Roberts went out to his truck where he picked up a wolf out of the backseat and then placed it on the ground. He led the leashed, limping wolf into the bar where it laid by a coat rack “without significant movement.”

At some point in the evening, Roberts posed with the wolf, kneeling down and attempting to kiss it. The wolf growled and snarled. This interaction was seared into many people’s minds after a video from that night was leaked.

Will Walkey / The Mountain West News Bureau The Daniel bar where Roberts brought the wolf.

Melinkovich said a witness testified that later in the evening, Roberts lifted up the wolf and “carried it out like a baby.” Afterwards, he shot and killed the wolf.

The state’s argument is that healthy wolves generally try to escape and wouldn’t willingly lie in a bar for hours, unless they are injured and suffering.

During Melinkovich’s recount of events, Roberts stared at the wall in front of him, occasionally looking away. The judge asked Roberts if the details were accurate.

“Pretty close,” Roberts said.

The judge asked Roberts if he disputed any of it.

“No,” he said after a pause.

The judge broke from script to say he was “struck” by the public outcry over Roberts’ action. Specifically, his office received phone calls and an “excess” of 5,000 emails, many wanting to know why there was a plea agreement.

“I don’t read those,” Lavery said frankly, noting his ethical duties as a judge. “It falls on deaf ears.”

He added that typically, plea agreements are undertaken after both sides have worked the case and the defense sees a “risk” of going to trial.

The judge said he won’t accept it until the pre-investigation report is finished. Specifically, he wants to review Roberts’ substance abuse and background evaluation, which will happen in the next five days.

The agreement recommends a reduced sentencing, including a $1,000 fine and 18 months probation. During his probation, Roberts can’t hunt, including shed hunting, fish or consume alcohol or enter bars, lounges or liquor stores. He also has to abide by any recommended treatment from the substance abuse evaluation. Roberts will have to pay court costs and $300 into a state crime victims fund.

The maximum penalty for his felony charge is $5,000 and/or two years in jail.

Between now and Roberts’ sentencing, which will be in the coming months, he will have to abide by the probation requirements listed in the plea agreement. The judge noted this includes not being at private parties where alcohol or substances are used or possessing firearms.

Roberts’ attorney said that in preparation, Roberts has removed firearms from his home.