Emergency declared for Dollar Lake Fire north of Pinedale

Gov. Mark Gordon has declared a second emergency in response to a wildfire that started on Thursday . The Dollar Lake Fire is in the Green River Lakes area north of Pinedale. The emergency declaration allows the Wyoming National Guard and the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to offer aid in response.

Here’s an update on several fires in the state.

Dollar Lake Fire

The Dollar Lake Fire has grown to 11,510 acres and is 0% contained, as of Monday afternoon. The fire was started by lightning.

Firefighters are defending outfitter camps, feed lots, the Red Cliff Bible Camp, and the historic Billy Wells Camp. Crews are also working on improving containment lines. Some showers and thunderstorms are expected in the area, and there are cooler temperatures projected in the middle of the week.

Evacuations are underway. Visit the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for more up-to-date information.

As of Monday at 4:30 p.m., here are the evacuation levels for the Dollar Lake Fire:

Evacuation order: A five-mile radius around Dollar Lake and the Red Cliff Bible Camp is under an evacuation order. Those in that area must leave immediately.

Evacuation Warning: All residences on Moose Gypsum Road, Hill Road, Valley View Trail, Hecox Road, Pine Drive, Rock Creek Road, Brookie Lane, White Point Road, Rainbow Drive, Trout Drive, Cutthroat Drive, River Road, Cattle Drive Lane, Terrace Drive, and Half-way Drive; all residences off Galley Lane; and all residences along US Hwy 352 South to Richard Lane. Those in these areas should be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

Ready: Those in the Kendall Valley area in Cora, WY, and areas south of Richard Lane should prepare for a potential evacuation.

There will be a public meeting on the fire on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Sublette County Public Library.

Willow Creek Fire

Another fire in the Bridger-Teton National Forest has grown substantially since it started Friday. The Willow Creek Fire has burned close to 3,820 acres south of Afton and west of Highway 89.

It is burning right on the edge of the highway, where firefighters are concentrating most of their efforts. The highway was closed over the weekend. It is currently open, but officials are asking people to drive cautiously and not pull over to view fire operations. Highway 89 may close again; check wyoroad.info for more up-to-date information.

There is an evacuation warning for all residences from Gomm's Pond Lane to Salt Pass and all residences west of Highway 89 from Reeves-Schwab Lane South to Gomm's Pond. A shelter has been established at the National Guard Readiness Center in Afton. More updates can be found on the Lincoln County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Facebook page .

Red Canyon Fire

The Red Canyon Fire near Thermopolis has now burned 124,709 acres and is at 75% containment. Suppression work continues on that fire, which was ignited by lightning on August 13. A web page has been created for those seeking or offering emergency hay assistance.

Resources