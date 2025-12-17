© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Evacuations ordered for area south of Cheyenne due to wildfire

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published December 17, 2025 at 5:41 PM MST
A map highlights an area south of Cheyenne. A pop out says, "Wild Fire in Winchester Hills."
US National Weather Service Cheyenne Wyoming
/
Facebook

Residents in the Winchester Hills area south of Cheyenne have been notified to evacuate due to a large grass fire threatening structures.


A shelter for evacuated residents is available at South High School, according to the National Weather Service.

A map shows a highlighted area that's been evacuated due to a grass fire south of Cheyenne.
WARN PBS

Structure protection has been requested for homes on Spencer Drive, according to the nonprofit Watch Duty app that monitors radio chatter and other outlets for real-time fire updates.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office said, "deputies and fire are currently on scene addressing a large fire in the between I-25, US-85, and the Terry Ranch Road area."

The agency will release updates on its Facebook page.

A high wind warning is in effect for Cheyenne and much of the state, with gusts of up to 80 miles per hour expected.
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
