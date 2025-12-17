Evacuations ordered for area south of Cheyenne due to wildfire

Residents in the Winchester Hills area south of Cheyenne have been notified to evacuate due to a large grass fire threatening structures.



A shelter for evacuated residents is available at South High School, according to the National Weather Service.

WARN PBS

Structure protection has been requested for homes on Spencer Drive, according to the nonprofit Watch Duty app that monitors radio chatter and other outlets for real-time fire updates.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office said, "deputies and fire are currently on scene addressing a large fire in the between I-25, US-85, and the Terry Ranch Road area."

The agency will release updates on its Facebook page.

A high wind warning is in effect for Cheyenne and much of the state, with gusts of up to 80 miles per hour expected.