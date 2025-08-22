Dollar Lake fire spreads quickly in Sublette County’s Upper Green

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A wildfire is spreading quickly north of Pinedale in the Upper Green River Lakes area.

It started Thurs., Aug. 21, afternoon and is now over 1,300 acres . Evacuations are in place for the surrounding area, including for anyone camping there. Also, the Green River Lakes Road is shut down for fire operations.

The air quality for the Pinedale region is at ‘unhealthy’ levels. That means those with heart and lung conditions, older people and those under 18 should limit time outdoors. The general public should avoid strenuous activities like choosing to walk instead of running.

The wildfire is dubbed the ‘Dollar Lake Fire’ for its proximity to that lake. It’s a popular recreation area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF), with nearby river fishing, campsites, hiking and ATV-trails. It’s also near Union Pass, which is a two-track road connecting to Dubois.

The nearest community to the fire is Kendall Valley. Those residents havn’t been evacuated.