© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Dollar Lake fire spreads quickly in Sublette County’s Upper Green

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published August 22, 2025 at 2:24 PM MDT
A smoke plume in thick timber, with sagebrush in the forefront.
USFS
The Dollar Lake Fire started Thursday afternoon and is rapidly growing.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A wildfire is spreading quickly north of Pinedale in the Upper Green River Lakes area.

It started Thurs., Aug. 21, afternoon and is now over 1,300 acres. Evacuations are in place for the surrounding area, including for anyone camping there. Also, the Green River Lakes Road is shut down for fire operations.

The air quality for the Pinedale region is at ‘unhealthy’ levels. That means those with heart and lung conditions, older people and those under 18 should limit time outdoors. The general public should avoid strenuous activities like choosing to walk instead of running.

The wildfire is dubbed the ‘Dollar Lake Fire’ for its proximity to that lake. It’s a popular recreation area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF), with nearby river fishing, campsites, hiking and ATV-trails. It’s also near Union Pass, which is a two-track road connecting to Dubois.

The nearest community to the fire is Kendall Valley. Those residents havn’t been evacuated.

Up-to-date information on the Dollar Lake Fire and evacuation orders can be found on the Sublette County Emergency Management Facebook page.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy wildfireair qualitySublette Countyupper green river basinBridger-Teton National Forest
Caitlin Tan
Leave a tip: ctan@uwyo.edu
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan