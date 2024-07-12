© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Some rivers in Yellowstone will be closed to fishing starting on July 15 due to heat and low flows

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published July 12, 2024 at 4:55 PM MDT
The waters of Yellowstone Lake, with a cloudy sky reflected off the still surface.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Park will remain open to fishing, but the Madison, Firehole and Gibbon Rivers will all be closed starting on July 15.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Some rivers in Yellowstone National Park will be closed to fishing starting July 15. That’s because of warm water temperatures and low river flows. It’s meant to help protect the park’s trout fisheries.

Area closures will be in effect for:

  • The Madison River and all associated tributaries.  
  • The Firehole River and all associated tributaries. 
  • The Gibbon River and all associated tributaries downstream of Norris Campground.  

As for what’s open? Any other rivers are fair game – and Yellowstone Lake and other lakes are still open to fishing from sunrise to sunset.
The closure will stay in place until water temps cool and flows return to more typical summer conditions, according to the park service. Anglers are asked to fish during the coolest times of day and to gently handle fish in the water as much as possible.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Yellowstone National ParkFishingHEATYellowstone Lakerivers
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
See stories by Hannah Habermann
Related Content