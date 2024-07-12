Some rivers in Yellowstone will be closed to fishing starting on July 15 due to heat and low flows

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Some rivers in Yellowstone National Park will be closed to fishing starting July 15. That’s because of warm water temperatures and low river flows. It’s meant to help protect the park’s trout fisheries.

Area closures will be in effect for:



The Madison River and all associated tributaries.

The Firehole River and all associated tributaries.

The Gibbon River and all associated tributaries downstream of Norris Campground.

As for what’s open? Any other rivers are fair game – and Yellowstone Lake and other lakes are still open to fishing from sunrise to sunset.

The closure will stay in place until water temps cool and flows return to more typical summer conditions, according to the park service. Anglers are asked to fish during the coolest times of day and to gently handle fish in the water as much as possible.