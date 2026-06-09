Campbell County Health evaluates how to fill gaps after announcement of closure of a major Gillette clinic

Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic announced it will close on July 31. Starting in August, Campbell County Health (CCH) will be the only large healthcare provider in the area.

CCH CEO Matt Shahan said they are evaluating whether and how the provider can absorb the primary and specialty care needs of Hoskinson patients.

“ Some of the specialty services offered through Hoskinson were services Campbell County has not always had locally,” said Shahan. “We know those services matter to patients, and we are looking at what opportunities may exist to retain as much care here as possible. At the same time, every decision has to support long-term financial stability and the future of local healthcare access.”

Some services people will now have to travel outside of the county for. But Shahan said the goal is to keep as much care in the area as possible.

CCH is in contact with Hoskinson providers who may want to try to stay in the county. Just this Saturday, as reported by Gillette News Record , CCH hosted an on-the-spot interview career fair.

As for Hoskinson’s patients, Shahan said they should start reaching out to other providers and make sure to transfer their medical records.

Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic opened in stages , starting in 2022. Its goal was to be different from a typical medical facility by taking care of the “whole patient,” rather than addressing health problems separately.

“We're going to really focus on how we can help you expand what we call your health span, and that's the period of time where you can be in control of what's happening with you, your lifespan. We're trying to expand the abilities that you have as you get older,” Dennis Jack, Director of Operations for Hoskinson Health and Wellness, told Wyoming Public Radio back in 2022 .

The clinic offered specialities not seen in the area before, like advanced regenerative care.

Dr. Mark Hoskinson and his two sons, Dr. William Hoskinson, and Charles Hoskinson, were the driving forces behind the clinic, both of whom are former physicians with CCH. Charles Hoskinson is the co-founder of Ethereum and creator of the cryptocurrency Cardano.

