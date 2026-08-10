Around Wyoming, Monday, August 10

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 9, 1903, convicted murderer Tom Horn surrendered in a crowd of bicyclists after escaping briefly from the Cheyenne Jail. On August 10, 1912, Congress appropriated $50,000 to establish the National Elk Refuge. On August 11, 1898, Billy Owen and friends climbed to the top of the Grand Teton. They claimed to have been the first, though there have been some disputes about that.

And, the Gillette News Record reported on August 15, 2003, that the Bluegrass Pyrotechnic Guild was going to shoot off a tribute to the Gillette Camels in recognition of the team’s success in state sports and academic competitions. However, the guild, which was from Kentucky, had an interesting connection with the team. In Kentucky’s northernmost tip, there’s a Campbell County, which has a Campbell County High School. But the twinning doesn’t stop there. Campbell County High School’s mascot is the Camels, and their colors are purple and gold. Which school am I talking about? To echo the News Record, the straw that broke the camel’s back is that it’s both of them!