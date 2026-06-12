Wyoming judge strikes down three abortion restrictions as unconstitutional

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

A Natrona County court struck down three of the state’s abortion restrictions. This doesn’t change much on the ground, since the laws were already temporarily blocked, but it does make them unconstitutional.

The June 12 order includes a law which required abortion seekers to get an ultrasound 48 hours before ending their pregnancies.

Another required abortion clinics become ambulatory surgical centers, which means making certain building renovations and getting admitting privileges at a local hospital. The last one excluded the use of abortion pills for off-label uses.

The Wyoming Legislature passed those laws in its 2025 session. The Natrona County court temporarily blocked them from going into effect shortly after, while litigation continued. The June 12 decision is more permanent, unless the state decides to appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

In his order, the retired judge assigned to the case, Thomas T.C. Campbell, referred to a January decision from the Wyoming Supreme Court. In that decision, the court struck down two near-total abortion bans, saying the state constitution protects the right to make their own healthcare decisions.

That includes “the decision to obtain an abortion,” Campbell wrote.

“Laws curtailing that right are irreparable in nature,” he added.

Breaking down the arguments

In regards to the ultrasound law, the state previously argued that requiring women to get ultrasounds two days before abortions protects them from the consequences of undiagnosed ectopic pregnancies.

However, Campbell said the state offers “no competent evidence that such instances are occurring with any measure of regularity.”

“What’s more, the State offers no cogent evidence illustrating that a waiting period is necessary for any purpose,” Campbell said. “The Plaintiffs, on the other hand, provide proof that a waiting period holds no utility.”

As for the law requiring abortion clinics to become ambulatory surgical centers, Campbell said the state didn’t prove it had a compelling government interest in this matter.

“Additionally, assertions regarding the general health and welfare of women are unsubstantiated,” Campbell wrote.

Campbell also said the state didn’t set forth a compelling interest regarding the off-label law.

The order comes months after another Natrona County judge blocked the state’s newer Human Heartbeat Act temporarily. That law attempted to ban abortions at around six weeks, or when cardiac activity is detected.

That case is ongoing.