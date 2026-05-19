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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming’s plan for $205M in Rural Health Transformation funds approved

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:29 PM MDT
The front of the Weston County Health Services building.
Denicest Pixx
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Weston County Health Services

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Wyoming’s Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) for the first year.

The state will get $205 million for the first year of the five-year program.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) original proposal included a perpetuity fund. The investment fund was meant to stretch out Wyoming’s share of the RHTP, anticipated to reach a billion dollars after five years, for decades to come. But the WDH director told lawmakers last week the feds rejected the fund.

The state submitted a new proposal in early May, similar to the original but without the fund. That plan was just approved.

The state has until Oct. 31 to dole out the first year of funding, earmarked for sustaining basic care. Recipients must spend the money in one year.

Tune in to this week’s episode of Open Spaces to hear WDH Director Stefan Johansson talk about how the state will spend its share.
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Health healthcarefederal fundingWyoming Department of Health
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
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