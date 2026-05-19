Wyoming’s plan for $205M in Rural Health Transformation funds approved

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Wyoming’s Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) for the first year.

The state will get $205 million for the first year of the five-year program.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) original proposal included a perpetuity fund. The investment fund was meant to stretch out Wyoming’s share of the RHTP, anticipated to reach a billion dollars after five years, for decades to come. But the WDH director told lawmakers last week the feds rejected the fund .

The state submitted a new proposal in early May, similar to the original but without the fund. That plan was just approved.

The state has until Oct. 31 to dole out the first year of funding, earmarked for sustaining basic care. Recipients must spend the money in one year.

Tune in to this week’s episode of Open Spaces to hear WDH Director Stefan Johansson talk about how the state will spend its share.

