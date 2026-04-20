Wyoming Department of Health's WIC has a new online tool

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

Across Wyoming, you can access support for food and services for families and moms, if you are eligible, and a new online tool could help.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WHD) is letting folks know that they have a new digital tool that will help families get the WIC benefits that they need.

“We would love to be able to provide you with the service if you are eligible, so please check out our website and consider that,” said Monique McBride, business operations administrator with WDH.

The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has launched a new secure online portal where families can apply for the program, check and reschedule appointments, send messages to WIC staff and upload documents needed to determine eligibility.

“We do have an easier-to-use online portal where folks can go on and check their income eligibility, they can make an appointment, they can chat with a WIC specialist, and that's all available from their house or anywhere where they can access the internet,” said McBride.

Additionally, starting this month, WDH has announced updated income eligibility guidelines.

Wyoming families receive nutritious foods, education, breastfeeding support, and health and social service referrals through the WIC program.

WIC primarily focuses on helping pregnant women, new moms, infants, and children up to age 5.

In March, there were 7,981 statewide participants, and in Laramie County, there were 1,632.

"Approximately in 2025, if you made $59,000 as a family of four, you qualified in 2026 if you make $61,000 as a family of four, approximately, you qualify," said McBride.

Participants who already receive SNAP, TANF, Kid Care Chip, or Wyoming Medicaid benefits automatically meet WIC's income requirements.

Income guidelines are adjusted each year by the federal government, and the new guidelines may allow a few more families to qualify for our program.

There are 37 clinic locations available across all counties in Wyoming.

For more information, you can visit WyWIC.Org or call 1-307-777-6236.