Medicaid-related bills cross over to the next chamber

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Three bills having to do with Medicaid have made the deadline to cross over to the other chamber.

Medicaid provides health insurance to people with low incomes, including children, pregnant women and parents. Eligibility for the program differs by state. In Wyoming, the federal government provides a match rate of 50%. But it’s up to the state legislature on how much the state matches for certain services.

SF 6 codifies current requirements for Wyomingites, in addition to adopting new federal regulations. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law last July, requires many Medicaid recipients to work or participate in qualifying activities for 80 hours per month unless they meet exemptions for disability, pregnancy, caregiving or other circumstances.

The Wyoming-specific requirements outlined in the bill include that the individual applying must be a U.S. citizen with proof of identity and a Wyoming resident. An individual must also be eligible for one of the additional outlined criteria, including: being disabled according to Social Security guidelines, receiving Supplemental Security Income or being entitled to hospice services, among others.

The bill also requires prior authorization from the state Legislature if the federal government expands eligibility requirements after July 1, 2026.

The bill overwhelmingly passed its third reading in the Senate and has passed first reading in the House.

SF 4 would increase the state’s portion of Medicaid reimbursement for EMS services to 100% using a $1.3 million appropriation from the state’s general fund with an equal federal match. By increasing the state reimbursement rate, EMS services will get paid more money to recoup their costs for the next two years.

The bill passed its third reading in the Senate and is waiting to be considered in the House Appropriations Committee.

Lastly, HB 4 would allow birthing centers to apply for Medicaid reimbursement. These centers offer a delivery option that’s in between having a baby in a hospital and having one at home.

That bill passed the House and the second reading in the Senate.

