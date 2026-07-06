School voucher applications go live as lawsuit challenges constitutionality

Wyoming parents may now apply for private, charter and homeschooling vouchers from the state. The Wyoming Department of Education opened online applications Monday morning following court action this spring .

In theory, Wyoming’s voucher program provides up to $7,000 a child to reimburse private school tuition or other charter or homeschooling costs.

But, until now, the program has been paused.

Since it was first proposed, critics have alleged the program funnels taxpayer money to private, sometimes religious, institutions that are allowed to discriminate against certain children.

Some of those critics, including the state’s teachers’ association and a group of parents, sued the state , challenging the constitutionality and fairness of the program.

A district court judge temporarily halted the program last year, blocking all payments while the lawsuit played out. But the state appealed this pause to the Wyoming Supreme Court, and in May, the state’s highest court handed the state government a temporary win, unpausing the program and paving the way for voucher payments ahead of the next school year.

The lawsuit, which could still ultimately overturn the program, is not yet decided. It is ongoing in Laramie County District Court.

But at least for now, Wyoming parents are able to apply for state-funded reimbursements for approved private, charter or homeschooling costs.

The reversal of the district court’s pause is not retroactive. Families cannot receive the full $7,000 to cover private school or other costs spent during the now-concluded 2025-2026 school year.

But because the supreme court decision came down in May before the school year ended, some of that funding will be available to some families.

In addition to the $7,000 available per child available for the upcoming 2026-2027 school year, an additional $1,750 is available to eligible families for the fourth quarter of the previous year, so long as that $1,750 is spent on expenses for the upcoming year.

The Wyoming Department of Education points out parents considering an application should not fear legal consequences for their participation.

“The current litigation is focused on whether the state’s funding mechanism itself is constitutional, and there is no indication that participating parents or schools would be held personally liable for repayment of properly disbursed funds if the law were to be overturned,” the program page states.

The department plans to finish processing applications this month, and payments will be made starting September 1.

