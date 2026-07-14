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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Education Department seeks feedback on a statewide literacy program

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published July 14, 2026 at 1:20 PM MDT
An elementary student reads on his own in class.
Allison Shelley
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EDUimages
Wyoming's Joint Education Committee advanced a bill that aims to strengthen literacy education statewide by requiring evidence-based strategies.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s education department is deciding how to enact a new statewide literacy program, and it’s seeking feedback from the public.

New legislation mandates evidence-based practices for teaching children to read. It also requires schools to do regular screenings for dyslexia.

The Wyoming Department of Education must put that legislation into action by writing the rules that will tell school districts how to follow the new law.

The department has published a first draft of those rules and will accept public comments online through Aug. 28.
Tags
Education education systemLiteracyEducation StandardsWyoming Department of Education
Jeff Victor
Leave a tip: jvictor@uwyo.edu
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor
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