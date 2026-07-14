Education Department seeks feedback on a statewide literacy program

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s education department is deciding how to enact a new statewide literacy program , and it’s seeking feedback from the public .

New legislation mandates evidence-based practices for teaching children to read. It also requires schools to do regular screenings for dyslexia.

The Wyoming Department of Education must put that legislation into action by writing the rules that will tell school districts how to follow the new law.