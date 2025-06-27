Judge pauses state-funded school vouchers amid court challenge

A local judge hit pause on Wyoming's expanded school voucher program Friday as a lawsuit between teachers and the state plays out in his courtroom.

The program, which was expanded during the last legislative session, would award up to $7,000 per child to cover school tuition at private schools or other private, charter or homeschooling costs. There is no income cap, meaning all families, regardless of their means, can access the vouchers.

The Wyoming Education Association (WEA), which represents teachers, sued the state this month , arguing the program will take money away from public schools to support private and even religious schools with taxpayer dollars.

The association argues private schools are less accountable than their public counterparts and are subject to less oversight. They may also discriminate against disabled and LGBTQ+ children.

Laramie County District Court Judge Peter Froelicher issued a temporary injunction Friday, June 27.

"We respect the court's careful approach in temporarily pausing the program," WEA President Kim Amen said in a statement published after Friday's hearing. "Preserving the status quo allows time for a thorough review of the legal and constitutional issues involved, which are of great importance to Wyoming's public education system. We believe it's critical that public funds remain dedicated to supporting the public schools that serve 93% of Wyoming's students."

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus (WYFC), whose members sponsored and championed the voucher program's expansion earlier this year, decried the temporary pause.

"Imagine arguing that serious and irreparable harm will result from providing parents and families a choice in how their kids are educated," reads an unsigned post on the caucus's X account . "That's what the Wyoming Education Association just argued before a judge in Laramie County … The WYFC will continue to fight for school choice in Wyoming. The school choice revolution is well under way and it won’t be stopped by a small group of activists in the most conservative state in America.”

WEA represents more than 6,300 education professionals across the state, according to the organization's website . In February, the association won a separate lawsuit against the state . That ruling found Wyoming has been unconstitutionally underfunding its public schools and ordered the state legislature to better fund its teachers and educational facilities.

President Trump celebrated the passage of the 2025 school voucher bill.