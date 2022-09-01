The public has mixed feelings about school education

Results of a survey asking whether people think Wyoming's children are prepared for the future are out. The survey was specifically directed to people that have an interest in the education system. About 8-thousand people responded.

Fifty-nine percent of the respondents said the current way the state educates children doesn’t prepare them for the future. While, forty-one percent said they think the state is preparing children well.

Of the negative responses, people said life and job skills are missing in state education. Some respondents said the state concentrates more on the results of standards and test scores than other crucial life skills.

Those who said the state is prepping children well noted that learning outcomes are good and kids are taught well rounded subjects.

The survey was conducted by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WY-SAC). Mike Dorssom, WY-SAC associate research scientist, said one common topic was education funding.

“The idea of funding, of spending more money finds its way into suggestions for improvement, regardless of whether or not you think that we currently prepare children for the future or not,” he said.

The Wyoming Education Association recently sued the state saying the

state doesn’t fund schools well enough.